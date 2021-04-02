The interest and participation of women in football is on the rise

New York Knockout vs. the Rialto rebels in the Independent Women’s Football League Photo: Jes Quesada / IWFL

Once upon a time in America, football was the exclusive domain for men. Fall weekends were an affair where women were designated as football widows, mourning the loss of her partner in the football underworld. The language associated with the game sounded intergalactic, and the game’s images on TV projected gruff, fawning boys slapping each other around for about three hours.

But like life itself, nothing is forever. Reminiscent of a catchy cigarette ad in 1971. You’ve Come a Long Way, Babywomen today have lit the scoreboard, according to a recent NFL report, by knowing and being part of America’s greatest sports pastime. The competition continued demographics of female fans at 47%. Last year, more women watched the Super Bowl than the Grammys, Oscars and Emmys combined, the league adds.

A study by Ohio University shows an exponential growth of women as football fans in general, with more than 50% identifying as football fans and even participating in fantasy football. Over the past decade, their involvement has increased from front office employees and coaches to NFL teams and as players with soccer leagues dedicated to women.

In early March, the NFL welcomed Maya Chaka, a health and physical education teacher in the state of Virginia, to the lineup of officials. Chaka joins Sarah Thomas, an official in Super Bowl LV, as the second female official in the 101-year history of the NFL. The NFL currently has eight coaches and 12 female scouts who are the NFLs are marching towards diversity and inclusion, a pipeline for women to maintain NFL careers in coaching, scouting, analytics, and football administration.

The sky is the limit for everything women want to do, said Sheila Ford Hamp, the main owner of the Detroit Lions, at the fifth annual Women’s Careers at Football Forum in February.

Adds CBS Sports’ Steve Olmeyer:

Teams need diversity in player size and skills to be successful [but] the game is much deeper than just the players. And in today’s NFL, women are finding their position.

While the basis for women’s participation in football in the United States has been slow, America’s most popular game has been quietly supported overseas for over a decade by the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), headquartered in Paris. The very first IFAF Championship for women was in 2010. A Russian TV documentary from 2017 describes the tribulations of the Valkyries in St. Petersburg, a women’s soccer team preparing for a championship against a team from Finland.

An estimated 4,000 women in the United States play tackle football in organized leagues, including the United States Women’s Football League (USWFL) with 8 teams and the 20 team. National football conference for women (WNFC), founded in 2018 in collaboration with Adidas, she breaks the barriers campaign. The Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), a massive organization consisting of 66 teams and three divisions across the United States, will begin the 2021 season on May 1.st

The difference between the professional leagues for men and women in the United States is not necessarily all about gender. The difference has to do with motivation, he says Hustle and bustle, an online magazine with mainly Gen Z and Millennial Women. After all, it points out that women’s game pay to play is driven by passion, not money. “

“We all have a day job,” said Allyson Hamlin, quarterback or the WFAs DC Divas whose day job is a homicide detective.

However, the rise of women in football in America may be related to changing definitions of gender roles Title IX of the United States Education Act (1972) had a profound impact on women’s involvement in athletics. This law knocked down a major hurdle for women and declared equal access to athletic opportunity regardless of gender, which meant that the dark ages were a thing of the past for women in sports. It laid the foundation for girls to get used to sports intelligence, culture and skill building, allowing them to participate in the sport as fans and athletes alike.

Probably unthinkable a generation ago, girls in high schools now participate in male teams. Despite schools adopting sports teams for both boys and girls, football only has boys teams. So, 2,401 women joined men in varsity football in 2017, the National Federation of Associations of High Schools (NFHS). Most of them play the contactless placekicker’s position, but there are exceptions. Erin DiMeglio, quarterback for her South Florida high school team, made a game-winning pass in her first game in 2012.

Lisa Spangler, five feet tall, a starter on the boys’ team in Washington State, received high praise from her coach.

I never expected a girl to be my middle linebacker, but my job is to get the top 11 on the field, and she’s one of the best. “

In 2018, a Mississippi girl named Kaylee Foster kicked a key extra point. On the same night, she was crowned Queen of the School Homecoming, an annual high school (and university) event that brings together alumni.

A lawsuit is currently underway arguing for Title IX to force schools to also set up women’s football teams.

Female soccer players on college teams are also featured. Shelby Osborne plays back defensively for Campbellsville University, a small university in Kentucky.

When I first started playing, Osborne said, the reaction was extremely negative. I was the only person in the world who believed in myself, but every day I slowly started to change people’s thoughts. I had to earn everyone’s respect.

The higher the university’s rank, the fiercer the competition becomes, namely the speed and the number of strokes. Vanderbilt University, in Tennessee, became the first school in the elite Power Five college conferences last fall to use the services of a woman, Sarah Fuller, a star player on the women’s soccer team, to kick off and score extra points and field goals .

Women tackle football in the US dates back to 1926. Credited as the creator of halftime shows, Walter Lingo used women tackling football as new halftime exhibitions. In the 1940s, women were caught on camera playing organized football powder, one newspaper proclaimed, adding that it was an invasion of one of the last strongholds of masculinity. Yet Smithsonian magazine with subtitles of the moment as hard, fast American football.

Historically, American football has been viewed by many as a men’s game for male fans, the Ohio University study notes. But it points to a promising future for women in football to become leaders in management, training and coaching, among others. There is no discussion of the current data, which wholeheartedly reflects the recognition that women are an integral part of the scene that makes American football the sport of choice in the United States.