Bobcat boy tennis ready for a reboot | News, sports, jobs

When a tennis player loses a match or the team loses a match, they can practice correcting their shortcomings in hopes of correcting the course the next time they hit the court.

When a tennis player or team loses their season due to a pandemic, no one can fix it.

James Christensen, Marshalltown High School’s tennis coach, didn’t know how to help his team through the lack of a 2020 campaign after the coronavirus pandemic swept Iowa’s spring sports season off the calendar. But now that the Bobcats are back on the pitch, Christensen has a surprising amount of experience to work with to help his side prepare for a return to the action.

“Luckily we have some guys who come back after a year off that we had really high hopes for,” he said. “We had some seniors graduating last year, so we’re lucky to have a bunch of guys with varsity experience.”

The Bobcats went 9-3 in double matches in the spring of 2019, dropping to eighth Ames in the regular season finale before going out of district play without winning a match. It was a daunting conclusion, but Christensen hoped to make up for it in 2020.

When all spring athletes were denied the opportunity, it was a tough pill to swallow. The best medicine, it turned out, was a new, state-of-the-art tennis complex. Marshalltown’s 12-lane location was the silver lining around an otherwise gray year.

“That’s the only positive thing,” Christensen said. “I am just so amazed and so grateful to our school and our city and the Martha-Ellen Tye Foundation and everyone who helped make this facility flourish, but every time I stop, I also remember how we made it. facility have done so quickly at the expense of last year’s seniors.

“Last year, knowing we were probably a top-eight team in the state, knowing that guys like Jack Gruening didn’t get a chance to mention their senior year, it will always be a bittersweet time when I get to this place. hope for a solid month until they finally pulled the plug [the spring season]I had a hard time saying to the guys, ‘don’t exercise, stay home’. Even when we had a bad result at our district assembly two years ago, we were all pretty down, but that was our responsibility. To have something taken away by outside forces, I just didn’t know how to comfort children in situations like that. “

Marshalltown’s way from the past is to just play for the future. Seven members of the 2021 campaign have at least some varsity tennis experience for the Bobcats, starting from the top of the lineup. MHS junior Kevin Strand played anywhere from 2-4 singles in 2019 and he will top the Bobcats roster this spring.

Strand went on to play 8-3 in singles as a freshman, and his younger brother Jason, currently a sophomore, will likely play the No. 2 singles spot this sesaon. They will also likely be a top double pairing for the Bobcats.

“After that, we have just a few guys who played a few varsity doubles and a few guys who played a few singles in spurts during their sophomore year,” Christensen said.

Seniors Ethan Benscoter, Drake Davis, Nicolas Price and junior Colin Schmit each saw singles two seasons ago, while seniors John Loney and Justin Melde were in the doubles lineup. After losing a season to a global pandemic, Marshalltown may already be ahead of the pack in varsity experience this year.

“Coming back seven guys is huge in a year where we’ve been without competition for two years, so they mean a lot to us,” Christensen said. “Just having that experience and telling the guys what it’s like to be in a game and knowing what we need to bring to beat some of these teams is huge.”

The Bobcats open their season on Saturday at the West Des Moines Valley Invitational, taking on Des Moines East in the opener at 9 p.m.

“A lot of guys on our team, tennis is their main sport and the spring season is the only thing that has been lost, so they are ready to compete, that’s for sure,” Christensen said.