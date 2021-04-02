Some in the hockey community think that sport is picked with the Anchorage School Districts test requirement

A day after the Anchorage School District announced weekly COVID-19 tests for high school hockey players, state hockey officials say they know very few positive cases related to state hockey tournaments last month.

The chief of the Alaska State Hockey Associations COVID-19 committee said Thursday that a total of three positive cases were reported from multiple state tournaments held in the state in March.

Anna Culley of Fairbanks, the US Hockey Associate Registrar in Alaska, said she has not yet received reports of every state tournament – there were 17 in all.

Most reported back, she said, and of those three tournaments, a single reported positive test – one in Palmer, one in the Kenai Peninsula and one in Tok.

At every tournament I was aware of, people followed the (mitigation) policy, she said. For the number of kids we have, if we end up with less than five or ten cases, I feel pretty good.

A total of 7,500 Alaska players – youth and adults – are registered with USA Hockey and the Alaska State Hockey Association. Of those, about 6,000 are young people, Culley said.

ASD said on Wednesday that more than 60 students across the district have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive. Most are close contacts, and the majority are tied to a state hockey tournament in the Valley.

On Thursday, the district said most are tied to a tournament held March 12-14 for high school students. More than one tournament was held that weekend, and ASD spokesperson Alan Brown was unsure which tournament was linked to the ASD cases.

The more than 60 students involved have either been through a period of quarantine or are currently in quarantine, the district said.

In an effort to limit the spread of the virus in schools, the school district will begin weekly testing of hockey players, coaches and managers from Monday. Anyone whose vaccination is fully effective is exempt from testing.

Louis Imbriani, a hockey official in Anchorage who also plays hockey in the adult league, said officials were not notified of positive cases from tournaments last month.

This is an attack on the hockey community, Imbriani said. This is wrong. If they implemented testing across the board, I would think, this sucks. I don’t think it’s necessary, but at least it’s reasonable.

Other than wrestlers, who are tested weekly as required by a city mandate, students in other sports havent face testing this school year. Brown said the sport-by-sport district has not released details of COVID cases or close contacts due to challenges with people being singled out.

Hockey has certainly risen to a higher level of attention because of the numbers involved, he said.

Demetria McGrew of the Valley Thunder hockey association was the tournament director of an U14 state tournament held in the Valley last month. She said she has received no reports of positive COVID-19 tests from any of the participants, including 120 players.

With 120 kids, it’s easy to say there are 60 potential close contacts – there could be 120 close contacts, she said. The number does not surprise me. It’s surprising to me that we were talking about an organization that has softened really well this season to the extent that everyone really does their best to keep these kids active and do what they love to do and follow all the policies.

I’m going to say that there are definitely people who rage against it 100%. But we’ve been careful since August. It’s hard to believe none of us here as tournament directors have heard of cases for our kids’ tournaments.

Christine Greco, the manager of Valley Thunders U16 team, said there were no reports of positive tests at the U16 or U18 state tournaments held in the Valley. So how does it happen if no one reports it? she said.

Brown said ASD typically learns from positive cases and close contact between parents’ students. He said the possible parents are calling the school, but no one else.

Greco thinks hockey is to be blamed even if a player or coach is exposed somewhere other than an ice rink.

The hard part is when someone came out and they were staying at a hotel and eating in restaurants, she said. How can you even say it’s from hockey (if) they went to a restaurant where no one wears masks when they eat?

There are no mask mandates in the Valley, but every rink out there needs masks for anyone who’s not on the ice, she said. Greco worked the door at a recent state tournament and said players from Anchorage were surprised at the mask requirements.

But you don’t have those rules, said players.

But for you to get on this rink, we do, and they all said okay, Greco said.

Greco said she is one of four people in her family who are closely associated with hockey. Her husband plays and coaches, and her 13 and 16-year-old sons both play, and they are all caretakers for Greco’s 80-year-old mother, who lives nearby. Greek mom loves to exercise by walking up and down stairs, and the most convenient place for her is the Palmer Ice Arena.

She walks in her little grandstand wearing her mask, and we’ve kept her safe all year round, Greco said. It could be during practice or a competition, and she does it on the Palmer rink for half an hour, four or five times a week.