



Video game developers has long been fascinated by virtual tennis. Way back in 1958 it was called a game Tennis for two became one of the first documented video game prototypes. Fourteen years later, a similar game was mentioned Tennis debuted on the Magnavox Odyssey and made its way into American living rooms. This unlikely relationship between electronic entertainment and digital sportsmanship culminated in the 1975 home version Pong, one of the first commercially successful home video games. More recent hits in the ball-meets-paddle genre range from big-budget outings like 2006s Rockstar Games presents table tennis to more eccentric indie titles like last year Toaster. But a new game on Steam called qomp, perhaps the first to consider playing table tennis ball rather than the paddle could provide a new gameplay experience. The developer of qomp is best known online as Stuffed Wombat. He describes the project as a small game about freedom. although qomp uses aesthetics and iconography that will be known Pong players, it is actually more of a platform game. From the moment the table tennis ball hits the paddle, it takes one to three hours for this short game to complete, but it fills every second with clever design ideas. Timepiece is all handled with one button. Clicking the mouse button reverses the direction of the ball, turning the simple act of movement into a brain-teasing, puzzle-solving exercise. In the beginning, the challenge comes mainly from figuring out how to fit your cube, which bounces off walls and corners, into small holes and crevices. It doesn’t take long for you to dodge spinning blades and other dangers. Qomp cleverly undermines its chief mechanic multiple times. Once your cube plunges into a body of water and suddenly becomes a dense, heavy object and completely changes the way you move around the world, the genius and sheer possibility of the game become apparent. As beautiful as it is, qomp channels the design panache of such a thing Super Mario 64 or any other great Nintendo game due to its simple but ever evolving gameplay mechanics that constantly surprises the player. The game has been a minor hit and currently has one very positive review score on Steam. Writers at Polygon declared the game one of their favorites of 2021 so far. Compared to other big budget titles on that list, qomp protrudes from. The minimalist aesthetics and design of the titles run counter to other acclaimed games, offering a reprieve from the ever-expanding open worlds and bloated run times that mark many AAA releases. In an era where video games are defined by abundance and abundance of content, the streamlined ethos of qomp is especially memorable. Previous versions of the game were nearly six hours long, but players were bored of having to use the same mechanic over and over again. If you have to do that mechanic 200 times, it’ll get you a little tired, Stuffed Wombat said. The result was addition by subtraction. It was a lot of carving, he said. You have 2000 ideas, and you try them out, and then you delete 90 percent of them. For many gamers, keeping up with the latest AAA games has become a boring exercise. Popular franchises such as Ubisofts Assassin’s Creed or Activations Duty once turned unique features into regular products filled with hours of unmemorable content. If you have a job or things to do in our life, the next one will come out before you finish, Stuffed Wombat says.

