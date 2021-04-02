2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four odds, lines: Model reveals choices for UCLA vs. Gonzaga, Houston vs. Baylor





The 2021 NCAA tournament was one of the most disrupted tournaments in history, so it’s only fitting that UCLA ranked No. 11 earned a place in the Final Four after playing in the First Four to start the tournament. The Bruins have already beaten Michigan State, BYU, Abilene Christian, Alabama and Michigan on their way to winning the East Region. Now they will face their toughest test yet against No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are a perfect 31-0 on the season and they are a 14-point favorite in the last Gonzaga vs. UCLA odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the other national semifinal, the Baylor Bears will take on the Houston Cougars, who were on their way to the 2021 Final Four without having to play a single-digit seed so far. The Bears have won an average of 14.3 points per game and covered their last three points against the spread. Now they are five-point favorites in Baylor vs. Houston. Before securing college basketball hooks, you should definitely do that see the NCAA Tournament Final Four 2021 predictions from SportsLine’s proven computer model The SportsLine projection model simulates every Division I basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive $ 2,200 in profit for $ 100 players at its best ratedcollege basketball picksagainst the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns. Now the model has locked in on the latest 2021 NCAA tournament lines and has released point-spread picks and over-under total selections for each Final Four matchup. You can view those selections on SportsLine 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four predictions

One of the best Final Four picks the model recommends: Gonzaga and UCLA team up to take the total of more than 145.5 points in Saturday’s nightcap at Lucas Oil Stadium. Gonzaga has averaged 91.6 points per game, but that has led to some high totals throughout the season. The Bulldogs have gone under 15-15-1 so far this year. However, UCLA limiting the Wolverines to 49 points has helped keep the total at 145, and the Bulldogs have more than enough firepower to do their part in hitting the over. Gonzaga has scored at least 83 points in all four NCAA Tournament 2021 games and has shot at least 49.1 percent off the floor in all those games. Meanwhile, the Bruins may have only scored 51 points in their win on Tuesday, but they averaged 78 points per game in their previous four tournaments. They’ll likely have to meet the Bulldogs somewhere in the middle in terms of pace because of (UCLA ranks 330th in adjusted pace, while Gonzaga ranks sixth) the Zags’ ability to shoot. That is an important reason why the total of the model is exceeded in 80 percent of the simulations. How to Make 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four Picks

The model has also appealed to who wins and covers in Houston vs. Baylor and UCLA vs. Gonzaga, and it says one of the underdogs offers tremendous value. You can alone receive scatter and total picks for every 2021 NCAA tournament game at SportsLine So which NCAA Tournament Final Four 2021 spread picks can you confidently make? And which underdog do you have to be all over? Then view the opportunities below visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a time-tested computer model that has returned $ 2,200 in profit over the past four seasons, And invent. 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four Chances, Schedule Saturday, April 3 Houston vs. Baylor (-5, 134.5)

UCLA vs. Gonzaga (-14, 145.5)







