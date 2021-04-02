Simon Jones: The 2005 Hero Who Helps Protect the New Generation of Cricket | England cricket team

AAnyone who has watched the 2005 Ashes should now be able to close their eyes and evoke not only the sight of Simon Jones detonating Michael Clarkes at Old Trafford, but the noise it made upon impact.

Clarke may disagree, but there’s a reason to say that corky wood sounded is one of the sweetest sounds you will hear on a cricket pitch. For Jones, it was certainly a highlight in an all-too-short England career of 18 Test caps that was devastated by injury. A crucial five for 44 in the first innings of victory at Trent Bridge was his last on the international podium as the first ankle bone spurs and then persistent knee problems cut off this fire-breathing Welsh dragon and supplier of 90 mph reverse swing.

Now 42, Jones says he wouldn’t trade his four years in an England shirt for 100 hats without that epic series in between. But what it did do was highlight how professional athletes can see their livelihoods change in the blink of an eye, something that’s now boosting his second career by arranging insurance coverage for players.

Simon Jones with his Ashes-winning colleagues Ian Bell (left), Matthew Hoggard (center-left) and Ashley Giles (right) in 2019. Photo: Stu Forster / Getty Images

When I started my career as a player in 1996, I wasn’t aware of the importance of protection, says Jones. I officially retired from first-class cricket in 2013, but in 2005 I was at the peak of my strength and had good money with England. But then I did my knee in India that winter and lost my central contract the following year. Who knows, I may have lost shape anyway. There are so many variables. But the message is, I wish I thought about protecting myself and that income.

The landscape has changed significantly since 2005, and our conversation on the phone on Thursday was fueled by Jofra Archers’ recent injuries, both the smashed aquarium that led to finger surgery and the long-term elbow problem requiring cortisone injections. When I asked a lead agent if Archer could hypothetically claim insurance for his 800,000 deal with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, should he be banned, I was told Jones might be worth talking to.

After hanging his shoes in 2013 following Glamorgans’ defeat to Nottinghamshire in the YB40 final, Jones worked as an ambassador for the Professional Cricketers Association, had a spell at a signage company, and tried out school coaching; in his own words, he was a bit of a lost soul during this adaptation period. But fourteen months ago, he joined insurance broker Kerry London Ltd and seems to be enjoying his role as a business development executive.

It is the first time since finishing that I have had a job that has made me feel fulfilled. I am passionate about people who protect themselves from injury. We don’t think twice about insuring cars and houses, but as an athlete your body is your most important asset. Many professionals postpone these things until tomorrow, but I know from personal experience that tomorrow may be too late.

In addition to coverage for career-ending injuries, the rise of franchise Twenty20 tournaments around the world has resulted in more and more players making short-term deals. Jones understandably refuses to name Kerry London Ltd’s clients due to privacy, but confirms that a number will appear in the IPL starting next week.

The initial quote takes into account the player’s age, injury history, their role on the team and the value of their contract before a more detailed medical questionnaire determines the final grade. There are usually two types of policies, either covering a player until the start of a tournament when they often receive half of their team’s money up front, if appropriate, or full coverage up to the last ball delivered.

Jofra Archer misses the IPL due to an injury. Photo: Rodger Bosch / AFP / Getty Images

Using Archer as an example, a freak accident, such as cutting off a smashed aquarium, would usually be covered, while an issue like the elbow, given past problems with the joint, could either be ruled out of policy or drive up the price . of the premium. Ultimately, it comes down to the fine print.

Full transparency from both parties is essential and issues have arisen in the past, such as when Australia’s Mitchell Starc lost a 1 million deal in 2018 IPL due to a fractured shin, but was subsequently forced to legally pursue his insurance benefits. The case nearly went to court, only to reach an unspecified 11am settlement.

While premiums vary from person to person, they are often not cheap and a player will have to rely on the risk of going without. I would never pressure anyone to take out a policy, Jones says. It comes down to personal choice and often depends on the size of their contract and the best grade we can get for them. But given the amounts involved, Id suggests that it’s not normally a risk worth taking.

Is he jealous of the current generation and the career opportunities available now? Not really. Cricket is one of the most difficult sports, both physically and mentally, so seeing these men and women all over the world make good deals I think it’s brilliant.

And [other than injury] I wouldn’t change my playing days. That England team in 2005 was like a family. We played for each other and if I ever see any of the 12 guys who have played that series now, it’s like we never broke up. I also love what I do now and I hope I have a job for life.

And that famous ball to Clarke? People tag me in videos of it on social media and I don’t always answer because I don’t want to be an attention seeker. But I never get bored when I see it. It was also more than the one ball, it took 10 or 12 reverse outswingers to give him the arms that came in.

But yes, it made a nice noise, didn’t it?