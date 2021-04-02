Tennis world in disbelief about chaos





Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsistipas crashed out of the Miami Open within hours of each other. Image: Getty Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas were able to complete the absence of tennis “Big 3” at the Miami Open while crashing out of the event within hours of each other. Hubert Hurkacz from Poland earned his first berth in the semi-final in a top-level ATP event on Thursday when he returned to shock No. 2 seed Tsitsipas. TRUE WORLD NO.1: Ash Barty rises to the Miami Open final WOAH: Djokovic’s father’s shock charge against Federer-Nadal The 2-6 6-3 6-4 win gave the No. 26 seed a third straight win when facing a top five opponent, and just his second win against the Greek in their eight encounters. The upset further scrambled the draw after the highest seeded Medvedev lost to No. 7 Robert Bautista Agut on Wednesday evening. With Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all skipping the tournament, Medvedev and Tsitsipas got the perfect opportunity to take advantage. But Medvedev dropped to 0-3 against Bautista Agut on Wednesday in a 92-minute boilover. The Russian maimed his racket in anger after losing service to fall behind late in the first set, and little went well for him the rest of the way. “If he broke a racket, it’s because he lost his temper,” said Bautista Agut. “I think I’ve done great things to pressure him and feel that way.” Hubert Hurkacz celebrates his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Miami Open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman / Getty Images) Hurkacz storms back to stun Tsitsipas On Thursday, Hurkacz made an incredible comeback to have Tsitsipas pack up. The Polish player was serving at 0-2, 15-40 in the second set when he started his fight back. He stabilized his base game, while Tsitsipas grew more erratic and frustrated as the game progressed. “I was very stressed these two weeks,” said Tsitsipas. “I felt like it was my chance. It’s a disappointing loss. ‘Everything was under control. And suddenly, I don’t know, self-detonation. ‘ Hurkacz hit 15 aces and saved 10 of the 13 break points he faced. He climbs next week’s rankings to at least 27th, a career highlight. Story continues “I want to be the best I can,” said Hurkacz. “Hopefully I can win some more titles in the future.” Tennis fans were left in disbelief over the chaotic drama, with Alexander Zverev also falling into the tournament earlier. with AAP Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness: click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

