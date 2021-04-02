Prep Boys Hockey: State Tourney Streak Ends For ‘Badger Bob’

The COVID-19 protocols changed the way the tournament was held in its 77th season, from changing dates to refusing teams to take the ice.

Another change is the absence of Robert Badger Bob Smalley, the 1947 Duluth Denfeld graduate who had attended every state tournament since the fifth episode in 1949.

That’s 72 in a row.

I was never sick, I never broke down, I weathered snow storms, 92-year-old Smalley said Thursday evening. I should have been there I guess. This year it broke my heart when they cut me off. (The MSHSL) don’t know how many years I’ve been there.





Thursday was always the day Smalley and over twenty friends gathered at the Xcel Energy Center to watch the Class AA afternoon session before being picked up by a bus and taken to Mancinis Char House in St. Paul for a steak dinner.

We all went to Mancinis after the afternoon session and came back to watch the next session, said Kevin Smalley, father of Bobs, Thursday. It kind of hit home today thinking this would have been the day we would all have been together.

The Smalleys had season tickets and sat in the same seats every year.

We meet from all over the country and just have a great time, said the elder Smalley. I live for it year after year.

Instead, Badger Bob watches the tournament from his home at Twin Ports Health Services, where he has lived since he had a heart attack about a year and a half ago.

Smalley may not be able to attend after all. He postponed the dental surgery until March 29 and thought when he agreed that the tournament, which is usually held in the first week of March, would be over.

I had a set of teeth pulled, so maybe it’s best I didn’t get tickets because I was in pain, he said. But I would have found a way to get down there.

That’s what he’s been doing since the tournament’s early days at the St. Paul Auditorium and later the St. Paul Civic Center.

After playing on Denfeld’s first hockey team in 1947 and graduating later that year, Smalley served in the army in 1948 and was unable to attend the first of Eveleth’s streak of four consecutive titles. He was able to see John Mayasich, considered the United States’ greatest player of all time, the following year.

Mayasich is still the best player I’ve ever seen, he said. Nobody played the game like him.

Kevin Smalley, the former coach of the Duluth Denfeld and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton hockey teams and now in his third year as the Minnesota Wilderness director of player development, says they weren’t looking for any special treatment.

Everyone has been affected by this. It’s sad to see what happened to the kids (on Hermantown and Hill-Murray) who couldn’t play, the younger Smalley said. It all comes down to what is happening in the country. I didn’t expect we would have the privilege of getting the tickets.

He is going to shoot for next year, so would eat at Mancinis and watch hockey.

Those are the feelings of Badger Bobs too. He plans to start a new streak and knows that no one will threaten his old streak.

I miss it and I know everyone does too. I’ll be back next year, the Lord willing, he said. No one can beat my record because there is no one stupid enough to walk up and down the stairs 92.