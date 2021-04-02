How G Sathiyan amazed Tomokazu Harimoto at the 2019 Asian Championships

Ask an athlete how hard it is to win a pre-tournament favorite and he’ll tell you the difficulty level.

Aside from the skills of the opponents, the general atmosphere in the stadium makes it even more daunting. Victory is sweeter for the underdog when he overcomes the odds. This is exactly what Sathiyan Gnanasekaran experience at the 2019 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

The Indian table tennis player defeated the Japanese child prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto 11-4, 11-7, 12-10 in the men’s team match at the tournament and he believes it was one of his most complete performances.

It has always been my dream to beat a top-5 or top-10 player against any better opponent than Harimoto and that, in straight games. I played really well, played out of my skin and I was very aggressive that day, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran told the Olympic channel

Take initiative

The men’s team, consisting of Sathiyan, veteran Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai had a relatively easy drive to the quarter-finals, beating Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia and Thailand along the way.

The Indian table tennis team faced the first real threat in the last eight, where it was drawn against Japan, which boasted a 16-year-old Tomokazu Harimoto in their ranks.

Tomokazu was the newest star of table tennis at the time, he was the youngest player to win the former ITTF World Tour Grand Finals at 15 years and 172 days in 2018 and was world number 5 at the 2019 Asian Table Tennis Championships.

G Sathiyan had played him once before, at the 2018 Qatar Open, where he pushed Tomokazu all the way to seven games before finally falling in the decider.

The ultra-aggressive strategy of the day wasn’t G Sathiyan’s spontaneous decision, it was a well-thought-out plan to change the approach.

I had a chat with (coach) Raman sir and we decided I had a better chance against Tomokazu than anyone else. Raman sir told me to surprise him, and set fire to all weapons from the start, Sathiyan recalled.

G Sathiyan considers himself a counter-attacking player, so a style change in one of the biggest games of his career would have seemed daunting.

However, the confidence of the Indians was sky high, he had not lost any of his matches at the tournament and had risen to number 24 in the world in May of that year, the first time an Indian had cracked the top 25 of the world rankings.

It turned out in his showing against Tomokazu.

I attacked him from all angles and from both sides, my return was faster and I was relentless. The strategy worked, it totally surprised him, Sathiyan said.

He took two games to adapt to the approach, and by then I had changed gears and was in my zone. I could see the whole Japanese bank was shocked when I won that first match and even the audience was surprised.

A memorable tournament

G Sathiyan had given the Indian team a 1-0 lead in the men’s team quarter final, but Sharath Kamal then lost to Maharu Yoshimura while Harmeet Desai fell Takuya Jin

Tomokazu Harimoto also recovered from his early setback by beating Sharath Kamal to win the 3-1 draw for Japan and ensure their progress to the semi-finals.

G Sathiyan was supposed to play against Yoshimura in the last game, but the tie was decided before that game. It only gave him more time to recover for his singles campaign.

Sathiyan was equally impressive in the men’s singles, making it to the quarter-finals, making him the first Indian man to reach that podium, where he fell to the eventual second place, China. Lin Gaoyuan

It ended a stunning run in the tournament.

I enjoyed a memorable Asian Championships that year. I remained unbeaten in the team event and also had a great fight against Gaoyuan in singles. I had a lot of good wins, Sathiyan said.

The Indian table tennis player hopes to draw inspiration from that tournament, and especially his victory over Tomokazu when he joins the table for his first Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year.