Sports
How G Sathiyan amazed Tomokazu Harimoto at the 2019 Asian Championships
Ask an athlete how hard it is to win a pre-tournament favorite and he’ll tell you the difficulty level.
Aside from the skills of the opponents, the general atmosphere in the stadium makes it even more daunting. Victory is sweeter for the underdog when he overcomes the odds. This is exactly what Sathiyan Gnanasekaran experience at the 2019 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
The Indian table tennis player defeated the Japanese child prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto 11-4, 11-7, 12-10 in the men’s team match at the tournament and he believes it was one of his most complete performances.
It has always been my dream to beat a top-5 or top-10 player against any better opponent than Harimoto and that, in straight games. I played really well, played out of my skin and I was very aggressive that day, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran told the Olympic channel
Take initiative
The men’s team, consisting of Sathiyan, veteran Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai had a relatively easy drive to the quarter-finals, beating Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia and Thailand along the way.
The Indian table tennis team faced the first real threat in the last eight, where it was drawn against Japan, which boasted a 16-year-old Tomokazu Harimoto in their ranks.
Tomokazu was the newest star of table tennis at the time, he was the youngest player to win the former ITTF World Tour Grand Finals at 15 years and 172 days in 2018 and was world number 5 at the 2019 Asian Table Tennis Championships.
G Sathiyan had played him once before, at the 2018 Qatar Open, where he pushed Tomokazu all the way to seven games before finally falling in the decider.
The ultra-aggressive strategy of the day wasn’t G Sathiyan’s spontaneous decision, it was a well-thought-out plan to change the approach.
I had a chat with (coach) Raman sir and we decided I had a better chance against Tomokazu than anyone else. Raman sir told me to surprise him, and set fire to all weapons from the start, Sathiyan recalled.
G Sathiyan considers himself a counter-attacking player, so a style change in one of the biggest games of his career would have seemed daunting.
However, the confidence of the Indians was sky high, he had not lost any of his matches at the tournament and had risen to number 24 in the world in May of that year, the first time an Indian had cracked the top 25 of the world rankings.
It turned out in his showing against Tomokazu.
I attacked him from all angles and from both sides, my return was faster and I was relentless. The strategy worked, it totally surprised him, Sathiyan said.
He took two games to adapt to the approach, and by then I had changed gears and was in my zone. I could see the whole Japanese bank was shocked when I won that first match and even the audience was surprised.
A memorable tournament
G Sathiyan had given the Indian team a 1-0 lead in the men’s team quarter final, but Sharath Kamal then lost to Maharu Yoshimura while Harmeet Desai fell Takuya Jin
Tomokazu Harimoto also recovered from his early setback by beating Sharath Kamal to win the 3-1 draw for Japan and ensure their progress to the semi-finals.
G Sathiyan was supposed to play against Yoshimura in the last game, but the tie was decided before that game. It only gave him more time to recover for his singles campaign.
Sathiyan was equally impressive in the men’s singles, making it to the quarter-finals, making him the first Indian man to reach that podium, where he fell to the eventual second place, China. Lin Gaoyuan
It ended a stunning run in the tournament.
I enjoyed a memorable Asian Championships that year. I remained unbeaten in the team event and also had a great fight against Gaoyuan in singles. I had a lot of good wins, Sathiyan said.
The Indian table tennis player hopes to draw inspiration from that tournament, and especially his victory over Tomokazu when he joins the table for his first Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]