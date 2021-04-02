Cincinnati Reds learn a crucial lesson about defense on opening day

Welcome to the first episode of The Opener, where every weekday morning you get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers.

At a time when fewer balls are being played than ever, Major League Baseball’s oldest franchise is running a very modern baseball experiment: How Much Does Defense Really Matter?

Over the past two offseasons, the Cincinnati Reds have intensified their attack by worrying less and less about their fieldwork. They signed Nick Castellanos, one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball, and third baseman Mike Moustakas to play second base because they are both productive hitters. They thought they could limit the exposure of Moustakas ‘lack of reach due to all of their defensive shifts, and that Castellanos’ poor outfield play wouldn’t matter as much if the Reds were playing their home games at Great American Ballpark, which is some of the smallest has dimensions. in the game. Since the opening in 2003, more homeruns have been hit there than in any other baseball field in the Dutch big league.

Cincinnati made it to the post-season in 2020, the first year of their grand experiment, and in the off-season the Reds let shortstop Freddy Galvis leave in free agency and failed to add one to replace him. Instead, they moved third baseman Eugenio Suárez to short, the premium infield defensive position he hasn’t played since 2015. Who cares if he makes the plays? He rakes! Moustakas plays third again and rookie Jonathan India, the first round of Cincinnati in 2018, starts second.

You can probably see where this is going. In Thursday’s opener against the Cardinals, who won St. Louis 11-7, Suárez wasted his first two chances in the field and cost the Reds at least a few points. The Cardinals led 1-0 in the first inning and the bases got loaded with one out when Yadier Molina bounced a standard double play ball to Suárez’s right. On the way to the backhand, the short stop sniffed it, enabling Molina to reach and score two runners. Then, on the next pitch, Dylan Carlson tore a three-run homer of the error pool of the right field.

Albert Cesare / USA Today Network

In the next inning, Paul Goldschmidt hit an infield single to the short stop and finished in second place on a throwing error by Suárez. Nolan Arenado singled at home – but the run almost certainly wouldn’t have scored without the error, as Goldschmidt would have stayed on first base. The next batter, Paul DeJong, grounded into a double play that ended the inning.

At one point, the Cardinals were leading 11-3, but the Reds knocked out the lead and turned it into a ball game because they can hit. Both Castellanos and Suárez homered. Castellanos was 3-for-5 and lead-off hitter Jesse Winker, another poor defensive outfielder, was 2-for-4. India, which was on second base in the line-up as the Reds felt comfortable playing Suárez at short stop, had two basehits in its big league-debut.

Cincinnati’s glove-less experiment failed on opening day, but it’s far too early to say whether it’s worth giving up. If nothing else, it’s well worth following all season long.

The Yankees’ attack faltered in their 3–2 loss on the opening day to the Blue Jays in extra innings, but Gary Sánchez’s first game went as well as they had hoped.

Toronto’s trump card – and arguably the only reliable starter – Hyun Jin Ryu made most New York hitters look awkward with his effective fastball switch combination, biting cutter and impeccable command. The best example of that came in the first inning, when Ryu Aaron Judge snorted on a 91-mph indoor heater, as Judge waved late on a pitch he normally crushes while waiting for offspeed.

Sánchez’s struggles last season were partly caused by poor timing and field recognition. He couldn’t overtake fastballs, but was too early on off-speed throws; he passed hittable pitches for call strikes, but swung to breaking balls nowhere near the zone. On Thursday against Ryu, a pitcher who thrives on deception, Sánchez jumped on a fastball on the first pitch and shot it 12 yards into the left field seats.

Later, Sánchez hit an infield single to shortstop in the seventh and led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk. He also looked comfortable on defense, blocking balls in the sand with ease, received good throws and delivered a seed to second base to catch Randal Grichuk stealing. Gerrit Cole made one bad pitch – a hanging slider that broke Teoscar Hernández for an tying homerun in the sixth – but was otherwise in the rhythm of Sánchez after their rocky first year as battery mates last season.

Fast hits:

• Miguel Cabrera hit the first homerun of 2021, as he did of course. It was his 488th career homer, and it came in a snowstorm in Detroit against reigning AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber. Best of all, Miggy slipped to second base because he couldn’t see the ball go over the fence because of the snowstorm. The upcoming 38-year old Cabrera did not want to be part of a triple. He was completely content to stay in second with a double until he realized it was gone. The Tigers defeated Cleveland, 3-2.

• Speaking of crazy homeruns, Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer that was actually a one-run single and an out. In the top of the third inning of the Dodgers’ 8–5 loss to the Rockies at Coors Field, Bellinger flied out to the left that bounced out of Raimel Tapia’s glove and went over the fence. Justin Turner, who started the game at first base, had completed the second round when he thought Tapia had made the game and booked it back to first base. In the confusion, he ran past Bellinger, who was called for crossing Turner in the base path.

• Pablo Sandoval cracked one pinch-hit two-run homer off Phillies-ace Aaron Nola to tie the game 2-2 with two outs in the seventh inning. The Braves had a chance to move forward in the top of the 10th, but Roman Quinn shot Ozzie Albies tries to score on a sacrifice fly to end the frame. Jean Segura chosen house Bryce Harper to run it away. The Philadelphia bullpen survived the first test.

• The move to get Mike Trout back to the playoffs started with a bang. With the Angels trailing 3-2 over the White Sox in the bottom of the eighth, Trout tore a single in the left field to drive David Fletcher home and even the match. Later in the inning, Albert Pujols’ bouncing grounder down third baseline scored Shohei Ohtani to give Los Angeles the lead. Newly acquired poet Raisel Iglesias retired to Chicago in the next frame looking scruffy. Is this the year when we can finally believe in the angels?