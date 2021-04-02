France will replace China as ISU confirms its line-up for the World Team Trophy in Osaka





China has turned down the opportunity for its best figure skaters to compete in this month’s International Skating Union (ISU) World Team Trophy in Osaka. The Chinese team had qualified for the event, which was to take place in the Japanese city from April 15-18. But the ISU confirmed that the Chinese Skating Federation has decided not to send a team, allowing France to participate instead. Hosts Japan, Russia, the United States, Canada and Italy will also participate in the biennial competition. Chinese teams have largely skipped international competition so far this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with table tennis and badminton as two examples. The Japanese government plans to impose new coronavirus restrictions in three prefectures, including Osaka, from April 5 to May 5 to curb rising COVID-19 cases. The move begs the question of whether the ISU World Team Trophy will continue as the Olympic Torch Relay stage, scheduled for April 13-14 through Osaka, has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. A Russian team of three recently crowned world champions Anna Shcherbakova, pair skaters Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, and ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov have been announced for the event. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Mikhail Kolyada and Evgeni Semenenko are also included. Nathan Chen, who claimed his third gold men’s singles at the recent World Figure Skating Championships in the Swedish capital Stockholm, headlines the American team. He is joined by Jason Brown, Karen Chen, Bradie Tennell, pair skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, and ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker. Reigning World Champion Nathan Chen will try to help the United States retain its World Team Trophy crown Getty Images Japan will send two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno, as well as two-time Four Continent champion Rika Kihira, Kaori Sakamoto, pair skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, and ice dancers Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto. The Canadian team is led by Nam Nguyen and features 2017 world bronze medalist, Gabrielle Daleman, Roman Sadovsky, Alison Schumacher, pair skaters Lori-Ann Matte and Thierry Ferland and ice dancers Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus. The Italian team consists of Matteo Rizzo, Daniel Grassl, Lara Naki Gutmann and Ginevra Lavinia Negrallo, as well as the 2019 European bronze medalists for ice dancing Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri and pair skaters Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise. Last year, ISU Grand Prix Final leads bronze medalist Kvin Aymoz France. Adam Siao Him Fa, Maa Mazzara and La Serna, along with pair skaters Clo Hamon and Denys Strekalin and ice dancers Adelina Galyavieva and Louis Thauron, round out the French team. Each skater or duo can earn up to 12 points thanks to their performance in the short program or rhythm dance and free skating or free dancing. The ranking is based on the total number of team points earned in each stage of the event. The last edition of the ISU World Team Trophy was held in Fukuoka, Japan in 2019, where the US was crowned champions. Japan finished second and Russia claimed bronze.







