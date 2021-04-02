Padres Daily: Tatis cheat code; Marcano’s Winning Way; Ready quickly

Good morning,

What a fun day.

Don’t tell anyone, but I got chills when Fernando Tatis Jr. was introduced before yesterday’s game. It’s just that I didn’t know 8,773 people could be that loud.

Anyone lucky enough to attend or be involved in games in empty baseball fields last year knew what was missing. But sometimes you don’t really know what was gone until you have it again.

With no fans in the stands, you try to tell yourself it’s the same, said Eric Hosmer. You try to lock the same but it is really different. I don’t know how to explain it. I mean the atmosphere (yesterday) was incredible.

That’s a quote from Bryce Millers’ column about how this wasn’t a normal opening day.

My game story of the Padres 8-7 victory over the Diamondbacks also touched the crowd, the reactions and the appreciation of the players for it, as well as the back-and-forth of the game and how the Padres scored in the sixth and seventh inning to to win.

The main entry in my notebook was about why Jayce Tingler changed his mind about eliminating Yu Darvish in the fifth inning. And, you know, even though it turned out to be a mistake, I think his reasoning says a lot about Tingler and why his players like to play for him.

I was going to focus in this newsletter on certain facets of the attack and how the Padres scored eight runs with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado who went 1-for-10 together. But I decided to do a whole post about that, so look for that to post around noon or 1 today.

How he does it

Yesterday gave yet another example of how Tatis can help his team win in many ways, or in this case at least how he can prevent the other team from stopping him from helping his team win.

He was 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. The first left the bases loaded, the second got on base with two runners. Kind of a disappointing start for the $ 340 million kid.

Apart from this:

That was in the fourth inning after Tatis’s lone hit of the day.

It really is like a video game.

Look, he wrote down the cheat code, said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. He does incredible things on the baseball field. We just have to outsmart him a little bit.

What stood out about that piece was how confident Arizona Christian Walker’s first baseman was that he had tagged Tatis and that after watching it a few times, the Diamondbacks requested a review.

Our replay coordinator does an incredible job, Lovullo said. He told us it’s a 50-50 ball. I had a feeling at the time that if we could get out of there and get that runner off the bases, it would have helped us.

It would. Instead, Tatis took off with a pitch that hit Machado to the short stop, eliminating any chance to get Tatis to second base. And he scored a double off Eric Hosmers.

When will they learn?

Remember this from 2019:

Good start

When the Padres decided to put Tucupita Marcano on the opening day squad, I heard within the organization that he is a winning player.

This is a favorite term among general manager AJ Prellers’ staff and the buses. It sums up a player who is unimpressed with big moments and does a lot to help a team win.

Marcano showed he was a winning player by taking on every challenge the Padres presented him in spring practice. He played six positions. He started. He came from the bank. He led the team with a .405 average and showed a remarkable grip on the strike zone.

And then, yesterday, the 21-year old who had never played above low-A was the one Tingler chose for a pinch-hit for pitcher Keone Kela, trailing the Padres 7-6 in the sixth inning. Marcano took a full walk after taking a 3-1 stroke and then looking at a sinker just below the zone. He would advance to second base on a single by Tommy Pham and then score the tying run on a Hosmer-single.

That’s one reason he’s here, Tingler said. Hes was in spring practice at bat after at bat. For him to make his debut and he squeeze and he comes on a 3-1 throw and just takes it so selflessly and then he finally fights the walk, (it was) super impressive. I’m sure the heartbeat went. But if you were just looking at the at bat, you certainly wouldn’t tell. He was in control of what he was doing there. I look forward to him getting more at bats.

If he’s got more of that kind, Marcano might not be the player to go down when Trent Grisham is healthy.

Just a little bit more

The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor agreed on a 10-year contract of up to $ 341 million on the eve of opening day. That’s $ 1 million more than Tatis will receive over the next 14 seasons in the pact he signed in February.

The Tatis deal is now the fourth largest in MLB history.

Preller laughed when asked if it was time to rework the Tatis deal.

Tati, he seems happy, ready to go, and clearly happy, Preller said. That will not be in the foreground for us in the coming weeks.

Facts

Hosmer and Wil Myers hit back-to-back homeruns in the third inning, the first time the Padres did on the opening day since Adrian Gonzalez and Kyle Blanks did that in 2010. 2020, including once in the late season.

From what I’ve heard, provided COVID numbers continue to drop, San Diego could move to the orange low next week and the Padres should be able to increase capacity to 33 percent for their second homestand.

Hosmer went 3-for-4 yesterday and all of his at-bats were against left-handed throwing. Hosmer hit .204 against leftists in 2020, 126 points worse than he hit against rights.

Jake Cronenworth, who also wrestled against lefthanders in 20 (.218 vs .316), went 2-for-2 yesterday with a triple and a walk against lefthanders. He also walked righthanded Kevin Ginkel.

Next one

Righthanded Merrill Kelly will start tonight for the Diamondbacks. He won both of his starts against the Padres last season. He allowed them one run in six innings on August 8 at Petco Park and six days later in Phoenix, she shut them out on three hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Kelly made five starts against the Padres in 2019. They ousted him from one in just 1 2/3 innings, but he threw seven scoreless innings in both of his last two starts that year.

Hosmer and Tatis have had success against Kelly. Myers, not that much.

Fast with the bat

Blake Snell makes his first Padres start tonight after a fantastic spring practice in which he did not allow a run in 14 1/3 innings.

The six Diamondbacks players he faced in his career went a combined 1-for-20 against him.

Snell will have to hit tonight after the first five seasons of his career in the American League. He is hitless in 13 at bats in his career, but he walked three batters and a sacrifice bunt and was hit by a pitch.

Here’s what he said after putting down a successful sacrifice bunt in his last spring game last Saturday:

I am really good at table tennis. Seeing the ball and bunting shouldn’t be difficult. I’ve done it all my life. I’ll be able to get it down.

I love corresponding with you via email, and I want to say thank you to everyone who said hello at the baseball field yesterday.

Okay, I’ll talk to you tomorrow.