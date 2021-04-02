Young people raised their game: UP coach Gyanendra Pandey | Cricket News





LUCKNOW: The last time Uttar Pradesh reached the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, Piyush Chawla had not made his debut in India, swing bowler Praveen Kumar opened the battle for the state, and not only Mohammad Kaif but his older brother Mohammed Saif was still playing always. .

Besides, Bhuvneshwar Kumar hadn’t made his UP debut!

It was way back in the 2005-06 season. UP narrowly lost to Railways (by 20 runs) after a beautiful run. So far, Piyush Chawla has been out of the national team fights for nearly a decade. Praveen Kumar has long since retired from all forms of cricket and last played a competitive match of any kind in 2018 (a T10 match in Sharjah). Both Kaif and Saif are retired. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is now a staunch man to both Uttar Pradesh and India.

He also led the state at the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021. UP reached the Hazare final after a 15-year hiatus, but lost the top clash against Mumbai by 6 wickets. Bhuvneshwar missed the match as he was on duty in India. In fact, Bhuvneshwar led UP in the group stage matches, winning four of the five matches played.

The lonely loss fell against Kerala. But the highlight was the victory over the promising Karnataka. In the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, 22-year-old batsman Karan Sharma took over the mantle of captain. The youngster led with confidence as UP beat Delhi in the quarter-final and Gujarat in the semi-final. Both convincing wins. After the departure of Bhuvneshwar, the youth of the team came onto the plate. In the bowling department, 23-year-old left arm pacer Yash Dayal, 17-year-old right-arm medium-pacer Aaqib Khan, 22-year-old fast bowler Shivam Mavi and 23-year-old left-arm orthodox Shivam Sharma took the responsibility with amazing poise and self-assurance.

The batters were Karan Sharma, 20-year-old Priyam Garg, 23-year-old Madhav Kaushik, who defeated an astonishing 158 in the final against Mumbai, and 24-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman Upendra Yadav. Behind the scenes was coach Gyanendra Pandey, who made a comeback after nine years in coaching the state team.

In a freewheeling chat with TOI, Pandey revealed what it took to turn a team of stragglers into a stunning turnaround. “Due to the Covid situation, it was difficult to meet the players in person. Until the Mushtaq Ali T20s, I relied more on input from other members of the coaching staff. After that, we only had a camp for two days. results and we were eliminated in the group stage itself. “What I judged was that the players needed motivation and I did my best to inspire the youngsters. The youngsters responded and they increased their game by leaps and bounds, ”said the 48-year-old.

In the Mushtaq Ali T20s, Priyam Garg was the captain of the team, but the youngster was unable to deliver the required results. UP lost four of the five group stage matches. After the debacle, there was a changing of the guard and Bhuvneshwar was handed over the lead role in the Vijay Hazare.

Bhuvnesh is an accomplished player. Even in the T20s he could have been the captain. But he came back from an injury; and in the T20s he checked his fitness status. He regained the captaincy after feeling himself completely fit.

“The best thing about his leadership style is that he doesn’t change players and change players quickly. Whoever plays gets the right opportunity to prove himself. One or two failures here and there doesn’t mean he’ll drop the player. , he was a huge motivator for the youngsters, ”thought Pandey. The coach felt that Bhuvneshwar could have made a difference in the final, if he had played. “When Bhuvnesh is on the team, he usually gives us wickets in the Powerplay overs. Besides, he’s stingy with his bowling. He’s a very intelligent bowler and he could have thwarted the openers in Mumbai. In the final, our bowling failed. and we missed Bhuvnesh enormously. If he had been there, it would have made a difference in the final, ”said Pandey.

There are some gifted youngsters on the UP team right now, but Pandey is not one to stick his neck out and predict if anyone can play for the national team. Priyam Garg is a good player, but he has to put in a consistent performance. Madhav Kaushik and Karan Sharma are also quite talented. However, these are the first days for all of them. work. difficult. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos