Late TD gives Reading High’s football team a boost into the future | Sports in high school

His team was six scores behind when he crashed into the end zone, but Elijah Williams didn’t care. He played football, and he was with his brothers, and that’s all he’d hoped for all those long months when the Reading High football team was sidelined by COVID-19 concerns.

I was happy because when I turned around I saw my teammates cheering, the senior running back after Red Knights’ 40-6 defeat to Cheltenham said Thursday at Reading’s Reservoir Stadium in a United X League game.

We have a great team, said Williams. I love those kids very much and I would do anything for them.

Again things did not go well with the Red Knights (0-3). They had early defensive failures, problems with special teams, and problems moving the ball.

Cheltenham (2-2) scored quickly, with touchdowns on each of the first two possessions, and remained under pressure the entire time. It took full advantage of its field position and played on the Reading High side for the entire first half.

Quarterback Zach Gaffin scored the first of his three touchdowns in the opening game from scrimmage, running for 25 yards.

Cheltenham’s Tyree Townes broke off a 22-yard TD run in the next series.

The Panthers led 21-0 late in the first quarter, well before the Red Knights had their first demise. At the half it was 27-0.

They came out and they were the better football team, Williams said. We just have to go a step further and do better. We have to practice hard.

The good news for the Red Knights is that they had Amier Burdine back as a quarterback. The sophomore played some big plays in the season opener against Father Judge before going out with a concussion; he was missed in the remainder of that game and last week in Chester.

Burdine showed great playing ability on Thursday, running twice for first downs, but he had little blocking ahead of him and few lanes to take advantage of it. There was little time to pass; he was fired three times and once fumbled away trying to escape from the bag.

Things got a little better in the second half. The Red Knights-defense got a fourth down-stop and cleared the ball on a fumble.

Williams got moving a bit and rushed for 46 of his 63 yards in the last quarter. He also turned a short pass into a 20-yard gain in the third quarter.

And then there was his TD on a 15 yard run.

I just wanted to make my team feel the best I could because they were down, Williams said. Even though it’s my last season, I didn’t want the rest of them to be discouraged from entering next season. I just wanted to put a smile on their face.

The Red Knights play the fourth of their five-game spring schedule on April 9 at Harry S. Truman.

Williams hopes to bring in a bit of Thursday’s late momentum there.

We’ve performed a lot, he said. We were ready to play in the second half, but we have to start like this instead of end like this.