Blear tennis wins 7 of 9 against SSC





By Grant Egger – [email protected] Blair’s varsity tennis team played its first home games of the season at Stemmermann Park on Tuesday.

The Bears advanced to 1-1 via two games with a 7-2 win against South Sioux City (SSC), but the doubles team of Addy Nilges and Caitlyn Haggstrom moved up to 2-0. The pair won their opening game of the day convincingly 8-1. The pairing is new, but the results suggest the Bears are working well together.

“We just communicate in court,” Haggstrom said.

Against the opposition of their cardinals, Nilges was successful in getting the net profit as her partner made smooth sweeps from farther back, picking her spots.

“Sometimes I try to read the track and see where the best place to hit the ball is,” said Haggstrom. “But sometimes I just want to get over it.”

Nilges said she also prefers to play back.

“The net is intense,” she said.

“You see, but you’re really good at the Internet,” Haggstrom intervened, complimenting her partner.

The win also motivated the BHS doubles standouts for their singles matches, although Haggstrom tries to take a one-match-at-a-time approach.

“I feel ready, prepared,” said Nilges.

Both Bears also won. Haggstrom achieved an 8-1 win over No. 1 singles, while Nilges won 8-3 at No. 3. Maicy Lourens, Phoenixx Penke and Bailey Dingfield also won singles matches with scores of 8-3, 8-3 and 8-5. Meanwhile, Anissa Delgado just fell short of number 2 singles, 8-5.

At number 1 in doubles, Lourens and Dingfield defeated SSC 8-1. Penke and Delaney Dishman fell short of number 2 in doubles, 9-7.

“Overall, I thought the team was doing well,” said Blair coach Matt Aschoff. His team will play at home against Ralston on Monday. The matches start at 4 p.m.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos