A Duluth Hockey Mom’s Opinion: “We are hockey people; our children are hockey people ‘
Obviously, you are binding a piece of metal around your kids’ feet and pushing them around a frozen piece of ice. The kids grow, and you give them a stick and a helmet and wonder if a sport that prides itself on fighting and broken teeth is interested in protecting someone’s brain. You will become familiar with Wayne Gretzky and a Gordie Howe hat-trick (one goal, one assist and one fight). You become a hockey mom, with a third row of seats in your car and room for smelly hockey bags. And you spend thousands on gear, ice and hotels. You give up on summer weekends and all winter for a sport that should help you cope with life at 40 degrees latitude.
You learn to love it, chase the dream, and tailor your loyalty to your neighborhood job, high school, college, and NHL teams.
Why not? Sport takes the edge off more bleak parts of life.
Stick and ball games have been around since ancient Egypt. Maybe since there were people there were games. By the 14th century, the British bandy was a sport akin to modern day hockey. However, ice was not introduced until the winter of 1608, when Scottish ships became trapped in the North Sea and the River Thames froze. People went crazy. Without doing much else, they brought their games to the ice. Bandy on ice, without skates. Skating came when British Royals brought them back from exile in 1660. Skates, sticks, balls and ice provided glorious distractions.
The transition to a puck took place around the mid-18th century. Balls were replaced by beer barrel plugs, also known as cork stoppers. This switch gave us the term hockey, baptizing the sport of hockey instead of ice hockey. Hock ale was the name of the beer brewed during Hocktime, an English Easter festival, and beer barrels provided stoppers. Hock ale, or hockey (say it with a British accent) became the shortened name for the beloved bung sport.
So what about Canada? Anyone who knows anything about hockey knows that hockey is to Canada what air is to people. The first indoor hockey game was played in Montreal on March 3, 1875. Rules were enforced, and some of them remain today. About the same size of ice (185 to 200 feet long and 85 to 30 feet wide) is still used today, as are pucks. By 1880, annual championships were taking place, and hockey sometimes became the cutest (gross pun) game of all. Lord Stanley, the British Governor General of Canada, bestowed his famous championship trophy in 1893, and the rest is (mostly Canadian) history.
By 1900, the Canadian Cycle and Motor Company was not thriving in the production of cars and bicycles, so it immersed itself in making skates with the leftover metal. CCM monopolized the market until Bauer, an Ontario shoemaker, began making a boot with a permanent blade.
I could also give a brief summary on sticks, but I have a personal vendetta against them. They rob me of more money than any other hockey equipment. At about $ 260 each, they are not economical. From wood to fiberglass to composite and variable blade curves, the hockey stick alone is hockey parents’ worst nightmare.
Hockey moms are called pit bulls with lipstick. Getting everyone and their equipment to the rink after making sure they are fed, hydrated and COVID protected makes for a dodgeball experience of sorts. Throw in hockey politics, feisty fans who have vitriol towards referees, coaches, other teams and other kids on your kids team, and it makes navigating the sport quite difficult.
Perhaps it suits his environment for players to play on frozen surfaces with weapon-sharp blades and avoid tripping, chopping, checking, or fighting to put a cookie in a basket.
Still, I love to watch my boys play; I love precious time with them. We learn the lessons of a team, share friendships and carpool, and become a hockey family. Sometimes some seasons are just too short.
As I wrap up my dialogue, I cut to the five-hour match last Saturday that involved the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and our University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. As I bonded with my boys, another hockey mom, and my other half (who is from Grand Forks and is a die-hard Fighting Hawks fan), I was struck by the amazing distraction of hockey. It was a marathon where, in the midst of the excitement, I did my usual nap, woke up to a replay, and still enjoyed the race.
We are hockey people; our kids are hockey people, and according to Mario Lemieux, every day is a great day for hockey.
Of course, we all wish the UMD Bulldogs team, Coach Scott Sandlin, and his staff all the best in the Frozen Four.
Krisa Keute from Duluth is a hockey mother to Ian and Cole Christian, the mother of college student Elle Christian, and a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. In addition, she is an insecure fan of college hockey. It’s complicated, she said.
