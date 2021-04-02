2021 NBA Draft: Auburn star Sharife Cooper declares after freshman season star with Tigers

Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, who led all major conference players in assists per game and finished second nationally in the category last season, said ESPN on Friday that he has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining admission to college.
Cooper was a revelation for the Tigers in his one-and-done season, finishing third among all SEC players in points per game and first in assists. He is the number 23 overall player on the CBS Sports Big Board and was number 19 on our latest mock draft. He’s been steadily climbing design boards all season because of his elite vision of the field and ability to execute that edge with pizzazz.
Since Cooper was eligible, he did all of this despite only appeared in a game on January 9, missing the team’s first 11 games of the season. He then immediately shone, scoring 26 and 28 runs in his first two games and adding 21 combined assists in those two games.
“He’s our quarterback,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said earlier this season. “He’s the greatest little guy out there. When it comes to the end of the game, he expects to make the plays.”
Cooper’s dedication last year got Auburn the highest-rated basketball recruit in program history, but when he leaves, he leaves the door open for five-star Jabari Smith, a top-10 2021 talent that Cooper signed and usurped as the highest-rated. recruiting in the history of the Tigers.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos