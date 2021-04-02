2021 NBA Draft: Auburn star Sharife Cooper declares after freshman season star with Tigers

Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, who led all major conference players in assists per game and finished second nationally in the category last season, said ESPN on Friday that he has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining admission to college.

Cooper was a revelation for the Tigers in his one-and-done season, finishing third among all SEC players in points per game and first in assists. He is the number 23 overall player on the CBS Sports Big Board and was number 19 on our latest mock draft. He’s been steadily climbing design boards all season because of his elite vision of the field and ability to execute that edge with pizzazz.

Since Cooper was eligible, he did all of this despite only appeared in a game on January 9, missing the team’s first 11 games of the season. He then immediately shone, scoring 26 and 28 runs in his first two games and adding 21 combined assists in those two games.

“He’s our quarterback,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said earlier this season. “He’s the greatest little guy out there. When it comes to the end of the game, he expects to make the plays.”

Cooper’s dedication last year got Auburn the highest-rated basketball recruit in program history, but when he leaves, he leaves the door open for five-star Jabari Smith, a top-10 2021 talent that Cooper signed and usurped as the highest-rated. recruiting in the history of the Tigers.