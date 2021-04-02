2021 Pac-12 Spring Football: Key Questions and Storylines to Follow While Practices Get Underway

Our spring football outlook is wrapping up, and with April officially kicking off, it’s time to turn our attention to the Pac-12. While it’s a conference that has gotten its share of the pan in recent years due to a lack of true elite power, some fascinating teams are emerging from this conference for 2021.

USC has certainly underperformed under Clay Helton in recent years, but just a few adjustments in a few key positions could finally put the Trojans back in the national spotlight. Across town, UCLA appears to be heading in the right direction as Chip Kelly enters Year 4. Up north, Oregon and Washington are always the topic of conversation. The Ducks and Huskies are having big quarterback fights with a pair of freshmen five stars this spring, so will they be playing in the fall?

We explore those questions and more as we look ahead to spring football in the Pac-12.

Could the USC’s line of attack take a step forward?

Of all position groups on a football field, the offensive line is the most difficult to estimate in the spring. Still, the Trojans must take a step forward in the trenches. The good news is that most of last season’s lineup will return in 2021. Continuity and experience are important up front, and USC should have that in spades.

But how much has this group upgraded? Left tacking becomes a major position battle with the departure of Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was by far the best player on the line. Courtland Ford is a player Coach Clay Helton has been high on, and Casey Collier is also in the mix. But both players are freshmen in the red, and the Trojans have not signed any high-profile linemen in the past recruiting cycle – neither from high school, nor through the transfer portal. There’s no denying that the Trojans have the assault weapons to run a Pac-12 title, but do they have the protection?

Could UCLA’s Violation Find Great Plays?

I really liked what I saw from Chip Kelly’s team last year. It’s taken a little longer than perhaps most people expected – Kelly has been in LA for three years and hasn’t posted a winning season yet – but this team was better than 3-4 in 2020. The Bruins lost to Stanford in double overtime at close the year, and probably should have beat USC.

The main question is where Kelly will find the explosive offense plays. The largest piece, Demetric Felton walking back, has disappeared. Brittain Brown, while perhaps not the same multipurpose backrest as Felton, is returning, which is a plus. Still, the Bruins need big plays outside of the hash marks to complement the tight Greg Dulcich. Kyle Philips is probably the most reliable weapon in the passing game, but can it return to 2019 form? Deion Hurt and Chase Cota could also take big steps forward. At this point, there are a lot of questions at the skill position, but hopefully spring will provide some answers.

Can Sam Huard push Dylan Morris for Washington QB job?

The connection between the Huard family and Washington runs deep, and Sam Huard immediately steps into the fight against Huskie’s quarterback as an early contestant. There is a lot of fanfare around Huard, who was rated the # 1 signal caller in the class of 2021. He was the only five-star recruit in Washington and is easily the crown jewel of the bunch.

However, he won’t get the job right away. Dylan Morris did more than well as a freshman in a pandemic-shortened year with nearly half a mile of passing, four touchdowns and three tips. Throw in Colorado State transfer Patrick O’Brien and Washington’s quarterback competition this spring is one of the main Pac-12 storylines.

Is Oregon ready to make the leap to the elite?

The Ducks made the first College Football Playoff field in 2014, but haven’t been back since. However, this could be the best overall team in Eugene since the days of Marcus Mariota. The defense is loaded. Linebacker Noah Sewell was a freshman All-American and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is arguably the best player on the field in any game. It will be nice to see how this group joins in with new defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, who has done a great job fixing Cal’s defense, will be fun to watch after stepping back last year.

But the violation also needs to be corrected. This is the second year with offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and the quarterback competition takes center stage. Anthony Brown, the transfer from Boston College, had a bigger presence at the end of the season and in the Fiesta Bowl loss against Iowa, but he will be pushed by Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford, along with five-star early-enrolled Ty Thompson. The ducks have talent, now they have to put it all together. A full low season with new coordinators is the first step.

How will Utah’s quarterback fight shake up?

Kyle Whittingham’s defense should once again be the strength of the team, but the Utes have some intriguing transfer options that come in on fouls, especially with the quarterback. Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer was never the flashiest of quarterbacks – and in the Big 12 that can be a knock – but he has generally been efficient most of his career, bringing a steady hand to potentially replace Jake Bentley. Another transfer, Ja’Quinden Jackson, and Week 1 starter Cameron Rising are also intriguing options. However, Rising is out for spring after sustaining a shoulder injury at the end of the season in the first game of the year against USC.