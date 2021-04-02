Tennis to honor seniors against Lipscomb on Saturday





LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Bellarmine University tennis teams will honor a combined seven seniors Saturday at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex while the Knights teams welcome Lipscomb into ASUN action. The women are celebrating Ava Ratcliff and Aubrey Smith , while men will acknowledge Evan Bottorff Ian Deiters Nick Johnson Joseph Naville and Sam Rueff Here’s a look at the seven seniors: Ava Ratcliff Over her four-year career, Ratcliff has racked up a total of 78 wins, placing her 14th on the program’s all-time list of wins. The 47 double wins, put together by the Huntington, West Virginia native, are ranked ninth of all time. Ratcliff was part of the 11 and 9 doubles winning streaks, both of which are top 6 in program history. The nursing major has earned multiple Academic All-Conference awards. Aubrey Smith Smith’s 39 wins as a sophomore is for the second-highest total in a single season in program history. Columbus, Indiana, that season’s twenty singles wins tied for fourth place ever, and her 43 career singles victories rank tenth of all time. Her 76 career wins are just one shy of the program’s top 15. Smith is a movement sciences major and an academic All-Conference honoree. Evan Bottorff Bottorff joined the men’s team as a sophomore after being transferred from Austin Peay. The Newburgh, Indiana native had nine wins in the spring season in his freshman year with the Knights and had 15 last season. He has had six wins this season. Bottorff is majoring in actuarial sciences. Ian Deiters A graduate student, Deiters ended his career at Bellarmine after transferring from Marian University. The Indianapolis native has had eight wins this season, including six in doubles, where he has largely played at No. 2. Nick Johnson Johnson has competed in more than 80 games during his career with Bellarmine. The Newburgh, Indiana native was an ITA Scholar-Athlete last season and has earned multiple Academic All-Conference honors while graduating in exercise sciences. Joseph Naville Naville has competed in more than 60 competitions during his career at Bellarmine. Last season, the native of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, was an ITA Scholar-Athlete and has earned multiple Academic All-Conference accolades. Sam Rueff Rueff has competed in more than 120 games in his tenure with the Knights and often played No. 1 in doubles. As a sophomore, the Louisville native was second on the team with 15 wins. Rueff is a finance major who has earned the Academic All-Conference award. Follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights) for more coverage on Bellarmine athletics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos