MLB moves 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta on voting rights in Georgia





Major League Baseball announced Friday that it is moving the 2021 All-Star Game and 2021 draft out of Atlanta in protest of a new Georgian law that has raised concerns about the potential to disproportionately disproportionately deny minority votes. In a statement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league is “finalizing a new host city and details on these events will be announced shortly.” A source told ESPN that the All-Star Game is still scheduled for Los Angeles in 2022 and will not be moved this summer to fill the void. “Over the past week, we have had thoughtful discussions with clubs, former and current players, the Players Association and The Players Alliance to hear their views,” Manfred said as part of his statement. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values ​​as a sport is to move this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports the right to vote for all Americans and opposes restrictions on the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the impartial Civic Alliance to help build a future where everyone participates in shaping the United States. States. We have proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities in our country to fulfill their civic duty and to participate actively in the voting process. Fair access to votes continues to have the unwavering support of our game . “ Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a sweeping Republican-sponsored bill last week with new restrictions on postal voting and more legislative control over the way elections are held. The bill, which also famously bans the distribution of food and water for voters standing in line, was signed into law on March 25, with protesters outside the Capitol calling it “Jim Crow 2.0.” The next day, MLBPA CEO Tony Clark said he is “looking forward” to discussions about moving the Midsummer Classic – scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 – out of Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. Five days later, President Joe Biden, who appeared on SportsCenter the night before opening day, said he would “strongly” support such a decision because of a law he described as “Jim Crow on steroids.” Despite moving the All-Star Game, Manfred said that “MLB’s planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta will continue as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos