Ricky Skerritt would be elected for the second term as president of Cricket West Indies

Ricky Skerritt and his deputy Kishore Shallow are elected for a second term to lead the board of Cricket West Indies (CWI). The development comes after rival couple Anand Sanasie and Calvin Hope announced on April 1 that they were withdrawing from the competition, paving the way for Skerritt and Shallow to be chosen “unchallenged”. A formal announcement is likely to be made on April 11, the date to which CWI’s annual general meeting was recently postponed.

The CWI board elections were originally scheduled for March 28, but were postponed for “lack of a quorum” after representatives from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) failed to show up. Incidentally, Sanasie was the GCB secretary until March 29 before being fired by a rival faction led by Bissoondyal Singh. Hope is now vice president at the BCA.

At least nine of the 12 voters had to be present to form a quorum. In addition to the GCB and BCA, there are four more territorial boards – the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), and the Windwards Islands Cricket Board (WICB) – that make up the CWI board. Each of these territorial councils must appoint two representatives for the elections.

While Sanasie and Hope were nominated by the GCB and BCA, Skerritt and Shallow were nominated by the LICB and the TTCB and received the support of both WICB and JCA. On March 28, both Sanasie and Hope did not attend the AGM, but the latter did attend the emergency meeting where the next date for the board meeting was set.

“ Given the unfortunate circumstances leading up to and recent events in Guyana regarding the Guyana Cricket Board, along with the refusal by the CWI leadership to adhere to the highest standards, longstanding traditions and rules for the governance of West Indian cricket After renouncing such action by the CWI, we have decided to withdraw our respective candidacies, ”Hope and Sanasie said in a public statement on Thursday.

Sanasie also released a separate statement explaining why he had “reconsidered” his position before deciding to withdraw. According to Sanasie, the CWI elections were held “without” adhering to “the critical requirements set forth in the board’s bylaws. “This effort, until thwarted at the last minute, remains of great concern to those who have an interest in the good governance of the CWI.”

According to Sanasie, Skerrit had Guyan sports minister Charles Ramson Jr. met three times for the CWI and GCB elections. Sansie called the GCB election “dubious” and stopped Ramson Jr. He said his “actions” were “unjust, erratic, imprudent and hasty,” as well as “partisan and compromised,” which resulted in the election of Singh’s government.

Sanasie also pointed out that Skerrit had gained an “advantage”. Prior to the GCB elections, Minister Ramson held three (3) meetings with the CWI Chairman and a select group of directors, whose SCB directors were nominated despite their objection on the one occasion when they were informed of the meeting of Minister Ramson, were at all times very biased and biased, in favor of those seeking control of the GCB for political and personal purposes, and clearly intended to give my opponent an advantage in the CWI elections. of the minister supported and enabled my opponent to undermine my candidacy. “

Sanasie has not yet sent a formal letter of withdrawal to the secretary of the CWI, which he says he would do shortly. However, the hope had confirmed to the CWI that he had stopped the election race.

Sanasie urged Skerritt to include the territorial councils in executive decisions. “I take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Ricky Skerritt and extend best wishes as he will be uncontroversial. I urge more conscious efforts to be made to strengthen and improve CWI’s finances on in the areas of prudent tax management, accountability and transparency. I also insist that greater respect be given to territorial councils and that there is significantly more inclusiveness in executive decision-making and corporate governance. “