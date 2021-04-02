As interest grows, the GR group appoints the first director of girls’ hockey





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) For nearly 50 years, the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association has been fueling the love of hockey in children across West Michigan. Now it has appointed a director of girls hockey for the first time. “When I was a little girl I could just think about this position, it was like some of us were playing with all the boys,” said Taelynn Otte, who goes by Tae, the new girls hockey program director at GRAHA. Hockey is more than just a game for Otte. “I love the confidence and competitive drive it gives these girls,” said Otte. Otte grew up playing hockey for the organization, but had to play with the boys through high school. Times change. Just a few weeks ago, two GRAHA teams for girls 19 and under brought home the state titles. “We were actually working overtime in our big game,” said player Meg Simon. “It only took Jaida about 2 minutes to get one. She got the contest winner, and after that it was like a blur. It was so great, ”said Sylvia Kuitula of her teammate Jaida Coller. It’s that kind of passion that the GRAHA wants to nurture by appointing a director of girls’ hockey. “We all decided it was the right time because many of our teams are expanding and we are offering more and more girls, we are getting more numbers,” said Jean Laxton, GRAHA CEO. Tae Otte tapes her hockey stick (Courtesy Tae Otte)

Tae Otte plays hockey (thanks to Tae Otte)

Some of the players of the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association (thanks to Tae Otte)

Tae Otte plays hockey (thanks to Tae Otte) Otte, who was already a coach at GRAHA, will now also focus on expanding girls’ hockey, attracting more players and coaching development. “With people like Tae going in and trying to get more girls to our team and more girls to our organization and I think you just see that so many more girls want and want that chance to skate with the bigger girls,” said Simon. . “You have people from all over and then the confidence they bring. And they go to school and say, “Yes, I play hockey.” You know, that’s pretty cool, ”said Otte. There are currently over 100 girls in the GRAHA program, with great promise that more will follow. “It’s a game, but it’s so much bigger than a game,” said Otte. GRAHA hosts a number of free try hockey events every year. To follow GRAHA on Facebook or check out their website For more information.







