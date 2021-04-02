Boston Red Sox Baltimore Orioles Opening Day: It can only go up from here

This wasn’t the start the Red Sox were looking for, as they didn’t come out of the fence to shoot. The good news is that they got a really good outing from Nathan Eovaldi, who looked fresh for most of the day. He went 5 1 3 in which he gave up one run (which was a runner he left to score) on four basehits (all singles) and one walk with four strikeouts. Some had a problem pulling it after only throwing 89 throws, but early in the year, as health was such a problem with these staff, I was fine with it. I wasn’t as good at using Matt Andriese as the first reliever, and gave up the first runs of the day. The defense was also sloppy, with errors by Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Enrique Hernndez.

All that was said, the transgression, or lack thereof, was the story. The Red Sox were locked out for the first time since 1976 in their first game of the year (according to the NESN broadcast). And to be clear, they didn’t have a great day and missed some hit pitches. At the same time, Orioles starter John Means deserves a lot of praise. He was money all day, especially with a devastating change, and at least it seemed to me that this was more a case of a great pitcher than a bad line-up.

Be that as it may, it wasn’t the beginning of 2021 that Boston was looking for.

Eovaldi was put in a place not expected of him and took over on opening day while Eduardo Rodriguez needs a few more days to prepare for the season. It was Eovaldis second start on opening day in a row and his second straight against the Orioles. He kept the streak of the second straights and, like last year, threw very well. There were a few minor glitches in the control here and there on Friday, but for the most part, he was in control of his stuff working properly. In particular, his fastball above the zone was money, as was his breaking ball. (I’m not sure what this was called. I know it was always known as a curveball, but it’s more like a slow slider to me.)

He started the season exactly as you would imagine: with the heat. Eovaldi threw a 100mph fastball straight across the plate, and we were off. The Orioles got their first man on thanks to a weak, check swing single to third base with Devers in the hole. But a double play, started by Devers, Eovaldi got through an inning by three batters.

The first real problem for the Red Sox starter in this one was in the second, although it wasn’t entirely up to him. Rio Ruiz continued with a one-out walk, although Eovaldi was slightly squeezed onto ball four that certainly looked like strike three. After returning with his first strikeout of 2021, the right wing got a ground ball to the left. It seemed like it should have been a Bogaertss ball, but Devers cut the front in an attempt to play with bare hands. He couldn’t get a grip on it. Even if he had just used the glove, he had plenty of time running with Maikel Franco. Instead, there were two on, but Eovaldi did get out with a flyout to keep the Orioles off the board.

After that inning, he went to cruise control. There was another single in the third, this one on a ground ball against the offset, but another double play turned it into a quick inning for Eovaldi. He then entered the fourth and fifth and retired all six batters in a row.

Unfortunately, the Red Sox attack did not provide their starter with anything in the way of support. They always seem to have problems with command-oriented leftists, and today was no different against John Means. The day started well, with Kik Hernndez leading with a single.That marked the first time the Red Sox had hit its first hitter of the season since 2008.From there, things quickly went downhill. With one out, Hernndez was eliminated at first base after a very tantalizing tack replay. To be clear, it was the right call: his foot slipped out of the bag and Trey Mancini wiped the oven mitt on Hernndez’s hand, but repetitions like this stink. Theyd therefore sent only three to the plate in the inning.

Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

They also got their first man in the second, this time with Bogaerts taking advantage of an error by Franco on third base. He wouldn’t go beyond first base, and then the Red Sox didn’t serve for the next few innings. After the error, Means retired 12 batters in a row to keep the game scoreless en route to the sixth.

Eovaldi came back to start this inning, but the left side of the infield let him down again. This time, Devers let a ball go past Bogaerts, but he didn’t seem to expect that. His throw to first sailed a bit and Pedro Severino had an infield single. After getting a strikeout, Eovaldis’ day ended after 5 1 3 very strong innings, but he had a runner left and left it to the bullpen.

The first man would be new Red Sox-pitcher Matt Andriese. He started his Red Sox career with a walk to Mancini on another boundary field, then the defense struck again. This time we went to the right side of the infield, where Hernndez made a rare mistake. On what looked like a custom doubles ball, it got eaten and couldn’t get any outs. Suddenly, the bases were loaded with only one out. Ryan Mountcastle came on for Baltimore, cleared an inside pitch (one pitch after being walked off) and postponed the Monster to bring home two and give Baltimore the first lead for both sides on the day .

Andriese got a strikeout and flyout to limit the damage, but the Red Sox attack had to wake up. The sixth inning wasn’t the time for them to do that, as Means had another perfect frame to make it 15 in a row for the lefthanded.

After Andriese came back strongly for a perfect second inning, the line-up had only nine outs to work with to get some momentum going for the first time of the day. The good news is they had the heart of the order. Alex Verdugo appeared to have a single to start the inning, but Rio Ruiz, who had some nice plays early in this game and went back to the outfield on pop-ups, stole it with a dive stop. Resources would then get a strikeout and flyout, and it was up to 18 in a row to end his afternoon.

With the score still 2-0 in Baltimores’ favor, Josh Taylor came on for Boston to start the eighth. Things didn’t go well for the lefthanded, who wants to come back from a largely lost 2020 season. He walked a lead-off for a single by Mancini. The single was also lucky for Boston, as it was shot down the third base line but knocked off the wall to keep it at only one base. Anthony Santander followed with his own single, neatly through the left, which enabled another run to cross. They did get one out on a weird single, but there was still a runner in second place with only one out, and Austin Brice came in for Taylor.

The right-wing came out and retired two in a row, keeping the score 3-0 with the attack back, now with Means out of the game for Baltimore. In his place was Tanner Scott. It started well with a walk for Devers, which gave Boston its first baserunner since the second inning. After a few more outs, Christian Vzquez walked himself to bring in Bobby Dalbec who represented the tying run. He couldn’t get through and went down to keep the deficit at three.

Hirokazu Sawamura came out for his MLB debut in the ninth, and although he gave up a double, he looked great otherwise, with his splitter particularly impressive. That meant there was one more chance for the Red Sox, with the top of their order going up against Csar Valdez. After two quick outs, they finally got their second hit of the day on a JD Martinez-double, then advanced to third base on a passed ball. There, however, he was stranded, as Bogaerts flew to the right to end the 3-0, season-opening loss.

The Red Sox will immediately turn around tomorrow in search of their first victory of the year. They send Tanner Houck to the mound to take on Matt Harvey with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET.

