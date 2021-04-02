Calvin Hope is still committed to governing West Indian cricket





In confirming his withdrawal from the CWI presidential race that should have taken place on Sunday, March 28, Calvin Hope says he is still committed to what is in the best interest of the sport’s administration across the region.

Hope, the vice president of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and member of the board of CWI, was the running mate of presidential hopeful Anand Sanasie, the former secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board. Their bid was cut off earlier this week when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) government was wiped from power in elections held for the first time in more than a decade. Bissoondyal Singh was elected the new president of the Guyana Cricket Board, while Ronald Williams was installed as the new secretary, replacing Sanasie. In light of the development, Sanasie released a statement on Thursday announcing his withdrawal from the race for president, with Hope making his own statement shortly after. We remain determined and passionate about cricket and to focus on what is in the best interest of the West Indian cricket administration, Hope said in his statement. We would like to sincerely thank the Guyana Cricket Board and the Barbados Cricket Association for nominating and supporting our intentions to participate in the respective roles within the CWI. We also thank our advisers, supporters, members of the media and the CWI Full Member Territorial Boards for their time and positive interest in us in recent weeks. We keep our pioneering spirit and look forward to a bright future for cricket in the West Indies. The AGM, to be held virtually on Sunday, March 28, was postponed to April 11, after the CWI board failed to reach a quorum after the BCA and GCB failed to reach representatives. That meant that only eight shareholders were present, while the CWI Articles of Association prescribe a minimum of nine for a quorum. The divergent boards claimed that the CWI did not send the audited annual accounts on time and that this gave them insufficient time to view those financial data in time for the AGM. That, they said, was one of the reasons for the decision to end their campaign. Given the unfortunate circumstances that led to and recent events in Guyana involving the Guyana Cricket Board, one of the six full members of the CWI, along with the refusal of the CWI’s leadership to uphold the highest standards, long-standing traditions and to uphold governance rules the administration of West Indian cricket, we, Anand Sanasie and Calvin Hope, who have distanced themselves from such action by the CWI, have decided to withdraw our respective candidacies for President and Vice President for the CWI election scheduled at CWI’s 22nd Annual General Meeting on April 11, 2021, Hope said.







