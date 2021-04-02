Husker Football Recruiting Target Georgia ATH Sutton Smith Interview

I decided to move away from just doing articles when a child commits to Nebraska, I am now interviewing commits, potential commits, prospects and all players considering the Nebraska Cornhuskers!

Today I interviewed Sutton Smith, an athlete at McEachern High in Powder Springs, Georgia, suburban Atlanta. We talked about a lot of things, including his relationship with Coach Frost and when to expect a decision. To enjoy!

Akelo: Okay Sutton, so what’s going on today, man? First, how are you doing?

Sutton wrote: I’m fine man, thanks for asking. How are you?

I’m doing great. I bet you feel good man! You’re balling on the field, getting these offers man, how does it feel?

I just feel blessed man, you know? I just praise God and thank Him for everything.

Really talk man. Jesus is the reason for the season, so I can definitely agree with that guy. So first of all, what high school are you going to?

I’m going to McEachern High in Powder Springs.

Oh okay! I have family in Marietta, just down the street, so I know the area. (laughs) So I want to discuss your childhood very quickly. At what age did you start playing football?

I started playing football when I was seven. I just played park ball and played for the team at my local park.

Okay, so at that age you knew you were going to be a star?

I kind of did that, yes sir. It’s funny how I started playing. I didn’t want to play, but my brother was playing and he had to practice. I didn’t want to go, my dad made me go so I just went up and went. He was practicing, and the younger team, they didn’t have many players, so they let everyone participate in their practices. They just did little kids things, nothing too heavy. So I went there and started running around. I kept practicing, adjusted, and in our first scrimmage, I scored 5 touchdowns.

Oh ok, so you were on some Cody Paul stuff from a youngin?

(laughs) Yes, yes I was.

Oh okay, so let’s fast forward a bit. Like you said, you played in the youth league and now you are going to high school. You go to McEachern, and you play JV your freshman year right?

Yes sir. Well actually, I played JV the first half, and after that, if you’re good you can play with the varsity team if you’re good. In my first scrimmage with the varsity, I eventually scored a 70-yard touchdown against East Paulding.

Okay, that’s what’s up man. So the second year is rolling around, and how are you?

Sophomore year, yes. Jump game, I went for an 80 yard touchdown. I did good things as a sophomore, but I was still young. Quarantine was a blessing, man. I put in so much work, and it was featured on my junior film.

Okay, so junior year, 2020, that’s when things start, that’s when you start going crazy. I’m watching your movie. and you look like Laviska Shenault times 2 bro. So I watch your highlights, I watch you score everywhere, in exotic ways, just to everyone’s taste, and the offers are pouring in. You got your first offer after your junior year, right?

No, no, I actually got my first offer in my second year. I broke that 80-yard touchdown and Pittsburgh volunteered. I also got Florida Atlantic that year, but in my freshman year they really started rolling in, yeah.

Okay, now your freshman year was your breakthrough year, do you know your stats from that year?

I really don’t really remember my stats. As for touchdowns, I know I scored more than 5.

Now, you know I write about soccer in Nebraska. When exactly did you get your offer in Nebraska and what went through your mind when it came?

I received my offer on March 14. To be honest, I didn’t really expect it, that was crazy. Coach Fish is a really cool guy. I just have to come up in the summer and get a sense of everything.

Jaaa Jaaa! Now I get it, on Rivals & 247 they listed you as a universal back, but I supposedly read Nebraska is recruiting you as a DB?

Yes yes, on Rivals I am actually listed as an athlete. They sure see me playing DB. And I actually spoke to Coach Frost yesterday, they also see a lot of help in the return game.

Yes, you can certainly help in that aspect. So, did you play DB in high school?

Yes, if you watch my entire movie you can see me play DB.

Oh my mistake, I was just focused on scoring touchdowns, I haven’t seen everything.

(laughs) Yeah man, you have to keep an eye on everything. By the end I play DB.

(laughs) Are you open to that now? Do you enjoy playing DB?

Yes, yes, I am open to that. I will do anything to help the team, I just need to feel a little more comfortable with it.

That’s how you doing man. Besides Nebraska, what other schools are you considering right now?

Right now, I think about Pitt, I love Pitt. Memphis, App State.

That’s what’s up. Now let’s get to the test numbers. What’s your height, weight, 40 times, vertical, all that?

Right now I’m 511 175. It’s crazy, I would have gone to camp to get the other numbers, but I was at a game and I sprained my hamstring. Then everything was shut down due to corona.

As far as I’m 40, I know I can easily get a 4.4. My start is good, I just have to work on my top.

Now you run track, which races do you run and what is your PR?

I run the 100 and the 4×100, my personal best in the 100 meters is 11.1. It was my first year in a row.

That’s decent! Especially for your first year in a row. Now, when can the fans expect you to make a decision?

I’m going to make a real decision, very soon. The best decision for now, because I have a lot of time. You can’t miss it when you make such a big decision.

That’s what’s up. Besides Nebraska, what other schools do you want to attend next?

Yes. Memphis, Nebraska sure, Appalachian State, that’s about it.

Okay, that’s great. Now, under Coach Frost, we recruit a lot on the Atlanta subway. We got Myles Farmer from Westlake, Caleb Tannor from Miller Grove, Quinton Newsome from North Gwinnett.

Yes yes, I know many children from the area who went there to go to school. I was talking to Myles the other day, you had some kids from Buford too.

Myles is a good player, he should play a lot this year, I almost forgot the Buford kids wow, Gabe Ervin & Malik Williams. (laughs) In addition, what are your goals for this season?

1,000 yards, at least 10 touchdowns. I need about 4-5 choices, and of course I need to be more of a leader, for my team and school.

Besides yourself, what other players does McEachern have for the class of 2022 who should be Power 5 prospects?

Bryce Archie, our quarterback, sure, we also have a receiver, Kaleb Webb.

Last year we sent a linebacker to Stanford. In my second year, we actually had a D1 prospect in every position. We had a receiver going to Alabama, we had a receiver going to Clemson, a quarterback going to Florida, a DB going to Kansas State, a running back going to Michigan State, defensive tackle going to Alabama, a another DB going to Kent State, and another DB going to the Air Force.

Wow, so you were loaded! McEachern is a school where Nebraska must stay!

Certainly, yes sir.

That’s what’s going on man, so hey Sutton, I want to say a big thank you for the time you just got on the phone and did this interview with me.

Yeah man, it was good talking to you, man.

Okay, I appreciate it man. Be easy.

Big thanks to Sutton for giving me the interview! You can follow him on Twitter at @ sutton5_ and on Instagram at @ 1sutton!