Georgia Tech basketball star Moses Wright’s tennis joint





Moses Wright was recently named ACC Player of the Year 2021 for his standout senior season at Georgia Tech, where the men’s basketball team claimed their first ACC tournament title since 1993. But before leading the Yellow Jackets to victory, Wright’s athletic career began on the tennis court. Introduced to the game by his parents and older brother, Wright first picked up a racket around the age of 4 and played the sport competitively during his teens. Wright credited Arthur Ashe for inspiring him and his family to play the sport. “He’s a great African American tennis player in a sport that isn’t really geared up for African Americans, he was such a great athlete and just dominated the way he did,” said Wright. brother, inspiration that we could also play tennis. “ Wright was also a swimmer in his younger days, but he learned basketball in high school and, helped by a timely growth spurt, made the decision to shift his focus to the hardwood. Wright is six feet tall, but an inch shorter than John Isner and two inches below Reilly Opelka. Despite playing on the Georgia Tech basketball team, he still manages to make it onto the tennis court, sometimes with the school’s women’s team, of which his girlfriend is a member. While he may not play as much as he did in his junior days, Wright looks forward to sticking with tennis as a sport all his life.

