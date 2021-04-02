Bucs GM says the winning culture helped keep the SB roster together

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) When Jason Licht stated that he would do everything he could to keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers together, no one imagined the process would go as smoothly as it would for the Super Bowl champions.

Even the team’s ever-optimistic general manager, who has not only delivered on a bold promise, but also defied the odds of keeping all 22 starters from a star-studded squad around Tom Brady.

Coach Bruce Arians cites a winning culture nurtured with help from Brady and a highly regarded coaching staff that also remains intact as perhaps the single biggest factor in helping the Bucs retain seven lead players who could have left on free duty this spring.

A pandemic-driven, competition-wide cut in the NFL salary cap for 2021 also limited the amount of money potential suitors could offer in the open market.

So did veterans like Brady and offensive lineman Donovan Smith who accepted pet-friendly contract renewals to aid Lichts’ mission.

I can’t really point to a single factor … but I think everyone wanted to be back, said Light. Everyone gets paid fairly, but everyone is very excited to (win) it again.

The first big step in a busy low season was putting the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin.

From there, Light negotiated multi-year contracts for linebackers Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett and kicker Ryan Succop, as well as one-year deals to hold back Rob Gronkowski, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and Leonard Fournette.

I could have gone somewhere and gotten more money, but I think this is just the place for me right now, said Fournette, who could make up to $ 4 million next season. I am happy to be back. They are happy to have me back.

Somehow, there was still money left along the way to sign less-announced relics, such as security guard Aaron Stinnie, who started in the Super Bowl, and defensive reserves Kevin Minter and Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who also contributed to the success of last season.

And then there’s receiver Antonio Brown, a mid-season pickup who caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. There is a chance he can return too.

We’re going to take our time. There are offers out there, and check out how it goes, Arians said.

We are still seeing what we can do on a number of fronts, Light said of what remains to be added. I don’t think it ever happened.

Three days after the Super Bowl, Arians picked up a microphone several times at a downtown waterfront meeting to personally declare that Godwin, David, Barrett, and Suh were not going anywhere in free service.

The 68-year-old coach is not surprised that Licht managed to keep the band together.

I think there are a number of factors. I think they all know the culture and love the culture. And they are all paid. No one comes back cheaply, Arians said.

We clearly have a team that should be on the hunt again, Arians added. But I think that the camaraderie of that soccer team, what they went through along with the pandemic and everything else, there is a bond … and it’s hard to break that bond.

In some cases, including Brady, Smith and David, the Bucs included destructible years in contracts to make them more pay-friendly by 2021.

Licht is not concerned about the strategy that will cause problems with the salary ceiling in the future.

There are some fixes that will have to take place somewhere down the road, but that don’t put us in a position where we need to release a lot of good players next year, the GM said. We would be in good shape if we continued to make sure we make smart decisions and do things right.

