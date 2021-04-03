This Week in Patriot League Football (4.2.21)

Patriot League Football Notebook – 4.2.21 (.PDF)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Patriot League’s 2021 spring football season will resume on Saturday with a few pivotal division games. Bucknell (1-0 PL, 1-0 South) travels to Lehigh (0-1 PL, 0-0 South) for a chance to conquer the South Division and earn a spot in the first Patriot League Football Championship Game. For Doug Heater and Mike Yadush, the conversation starts at noon on ESPN +. Fordham (0-1 PL, 0-1 North) will host Colgate (0-1 PL, 0-0 North) in a North Division match with Andrew Bogusch and Dominic Capone covering the call live on ESPN + from 4pm .

2020-21 Patriot League Spring Football Standings

School DIV. DIV. PCT. PL PL PCT. NORTH Holy Cross 1-0 1,000 2-0 1,000 Colgate 0-0 .000 0-1 .000 Fordham 0-1 .000 0-1 .000 SOUTH Bucknell 1-0 1,000 1-0 1,000 Lehigh 0-0 .000 0-1 .000 Lafayette 0-1 .000 1-1 0.500

Play week four

Saturday, April 3

Bucknell in Lehigh (ESPN +), noon

Colgate in Fordham (ESPN +), 4pm

Patriot League Announces Football Schedule Adjustments

The Patriot League announced changes to the football schedule for the last two weekends to prioritize division matches and determine the champions of the North and South division. This week, Lehigh now plays against Bucknell in a South Division game. Bucknells’ previously scheduled match at Holy Cross has been canceled and the Crusaders now have a bye. Fordham welcomes Colgate as previously planned. Lafayette will be inoperative due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Tier 1 programs. The regular season ends April 10, with Lafayette Lehigh hosting at Fisher Stadium during The Rivalry’s 156th meeting at 12:30 pm. Fordham travels to Bucknell for a 1pm kick-off. Colgate will host Holy Cross in a North Division game that starts at 5:00 PM to close out the regular season.

Patriot League 2021 Spring Football Season Explained

The Patriot Leagues’ six soccer teams will split into two divisions of three teams for the 2021 spring season. Colgate, Fordham and Holy Cross play in the North Division. Bucknell, Lafayette and Lehigh play in the South Division. Teams will play each division opponent once. The competition program will be concluded on Saturday April 17 with a championship match between the two division winners. The Georgetown football program will not participate in the spring 2021 season.

BUCKNELL BISON (1-0 PL, 1-0 South) ON LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (0-1 PL, 0-0 SOUTH)

Goodman Stadium | Bethlehem, Pa. ……………………………………… Saturday, April 3, afternoon, ET (ESPN +)

WATCH LIVE STATS

BROADCAST (ESPN +): PxP – Doug Heater; Analyst – Mike Yadush

RADIO (Fox Sports Radio 1230/1320 AM – Lehigh): PxP – Matt Kerr; Analyst – Matt Markus

RADIO (100.9 The Valley / WVLY – Bucknell): PxP Doug Birdsong; Analyst – Kevin Herr

SERIES HISTORY: Lehigh and Bucknell meet for the 84th time in series history, with the Mountain Hawks leading 48-32-3, including eight of the last 11 encounters. Bucknell won back-to-back meetings in 2013 and 2014. The series between the two programs began in 1888 in Bethlehem, Pa.

LAST MEETING: (November 9, 2019) – Bucknell junior quarterback Logan Bitikofer threw a few touchdown passes and Bison’s defense bagged seven sacks in a 20-10 win over Lehigh at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium. Bitikofer completed 23 of 39 passes for 190 yards and two interceptions. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Stefone Moore-Greene in the second quarter, and a 19-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver John McGuire in the third quarter. The Bison’s defense held Lehigh at 209 total yards and -6 yards to the ground, while junior linebacker Simeon Page made six tackles, 2.0 sacks, and three quarterback rushes. Junior linebacker Gerrit Van Itallie had six tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack and one fumble. Lehigh senior wide receiver Devon Bibbens led the Mountain Hawks offense with 11 catches for 92 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown reception from second quarterback Alex Beesmer. Mountain Hawks junior linebacker Pete Haffner registered a team lead 16 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. Senior linebacker Keith Woetzel finished with 11 tackles and 1.0 sack.

COMMENTS: BUCKNELL LIGHT

COLGATE RAIDERS (0-1 PL, 0-0 NORTH) AT FORDHAM RAMS (0-1 PL, 0-1 North)

Jack Coffey Field | Bronx, NY ……………………………………… Saturday, April 3, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN +)

WATCH LIVE STATS

BROADCAST (ESPN +): PxP – Andrew Bogusch; Analyst – Dominic Capone

RADIO (WFUV 90.7 / WFUVSports.org – Fordham): PxP – Emmanuel Berbari; Analyst – Chris Boccia

SERIES HISTORY: Colgate and Fordham meet for the 32nd time in series history, with the Raiders leading 24-7. Colgate has been 7-3 against the Rams since 2010. The first meeting between the two programs came in 1989. Fordhams last win was in 2016.

LAST MEETING: (November 9, 2019) – Colgate senior tight end Nick Diaco celebrated Senior Day by throwing a touchdown pass and taking another score in the Raiders 24-13 win over Fordham. Diaco caught three passes for 73 yards. Junior quarterback Grant Breneman completed 15-of-28 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 105 yards on 16 carriers to lead Colgates’ offense. Raiders senior linebacker Nick Ioanilli led the defense with six tackles, 2.0 TFLs, and 1.0 sack. Senior defensive lineman Nick Wheeler added 2.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack. Fordham sophomore quarterback Tim DeMorat completed 18 of the 28 passes for 175 yards and junior wide receiver Hamze El-Zayat caught nine passes for 95 yards. Junior running back Trey Sneed scored Fordham’s only touchdown in the second quarter to give them a 10-7 lead. Fordham junior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen made a League-season-high and career-high 19 tackles and 1.0 TFL. Fifth-year defender James Biggs-Frazier added nine tackles, a forced fumble and a pass-break-up.

COMMENTS: COLGATE FORDHAM

Holy Crosss Dobbs Stats Listed Run FCS National Defensive Player of the Week

Holy Cross So. LB Jacob Dobbs was announced as the Stats Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Dobbs posted 12 tackles, including nine solo tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and a half sack in the Crusaders 34-24 comeback win against Fordham on March 27. Dobbs is the Patriot League FCS’s first national weekly honoree since former Lafayette QB Keegan Shoemaker was named rookie of the week on September 17, 2019.

Bucknell looking for a spot in the title game

Bucknell can claim the South Division title and a spot in the first Patriot League Football Championship game with a win over Lehigh on Saturday. The Bison defeated Lafayette, 38-13, on March 27. The Bison have not won the League since 1996.

ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

The Patriot League is in the fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, continuously demonstrating that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Leagues is achieved while affiliated institutions remain committed to the foundational principle of admitting and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.