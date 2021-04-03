Bedlam Sweep opens weekend for women’s tennis





NORMAN The No. 33 Oklahoma women’s tennis team took its first Bedlam win since 2014 on Friday night, doing it in a statement way by knocking out the No. 41 Cowgirls 4-0 in Norman. The No. 33 Oklahoma women’s tennis team took its first Bedlam win since 2014 on Friday night, doing it in a statement way by knocking out the No. 41 Cowgirls 4-0 in Norman. “I am just so proud of how well our team responded, not only to our last game against OSU but also to our previous 4-3 games,” said OU head coach. Audra Cohen “They’ve really been so focused on becoming incredible competitors and improving their competitiveness, and I’m really proud of that.” OU (10-5) handily won the doubles, giving up just two games on two lanes to take and then open, point and then win in singles from Martina Capurro Dana Guzman and Ivana Corley to put OSU away. In doubles, ITA No. 11 Carmen and Ivana Corley improved to 4-0 against seeded opponents as they ran past No. 55 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamoto 6-1. For the third consecutive game, Kianah Motosono and Guzman took the doubles on lane three. The Peruvian duo passed Daniella Medvedeva and Dariya Detkovskya 6-1. When the game was discontinued, Capurro and Camila Romero Alana Wolfberg and Lenka Stara led 4-3 on the second line. Capurro ran through lane four, beating Detkovskaya 6-1, 6-2 to push OU’s lead to 2-0. No. 80 Guzman continued her winning streak, beating Miyamoto 6-4, 6-4 to improve to 8-1 on the second line. Ivana Corley sealed the deal for the Sooners with a win over No. 53 Wolfberg. Corley took the opening set 6-4, jumped out to a 3-0 lead and weathered the storm as Wolfberg fights back halfway through the set. Corley faced match points in the second set when she was behind 5-4 before winning the next three games in crunch-time to make it to the match for OU. The last three games were halted. In the top spot, No. 97 Carmen Corley was 4-all in the second set with number 16 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat. Motosono was level with Lenka Stara at 1-1 in the third set on lane five. Motosono gave up the opening frame 6-2, but rebounded to take the second 6-4 and force a third. On line No. 6, No. 109 Marcelina Podlinska Medvedeva trailed 3-2 in the second set. Medvedeva won the first after a tiebreak 7-6 (4). Next one The Sooners will host CT No. 16 UCF on Sunday at noon. Playsight video and live statistics are available before the match. Results Singles 1. # 97 Carmen Corley (OU) vs. # 16 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (OSU) 4-6, 4-4, unfinished

2. # 80 Dana Guzman (OU) def.Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) 6-4, 6-4

3. # 91 Ivana Corley (OU) def. # 53 Alana Wolfberg (OSU) 6-4, 7-5

4. Martina Capurro (OU) def. Dariya Detkovskaya (OSU) 6-1, 6-2

5. Kianah Motosono (OE) Lenka Stara (OSU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-1, unfinished

6. # 109 Marcelina Podlinska (OU) vs. Daniella Medvedeva (OSU) 6-7 (4-7), 2-3, unfinished Double 1. # 11 Carmen Corley Ivana Corley (OU) def. # 55 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat / Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) 6-1

2. Martina Capurro Camila Romero (OE) vs. Alana Wolfberg / Lenka Stara (OSU) 4-3, unfinished

3. Dana Guzman Kianah Motosono (OU) def. Daniella Medvedeva / Dariya Detkovskaya (OSU) 6-1 Order of finishing: Double (1.3); Singles (4,2,3)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos