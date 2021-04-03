Dodge County 4, Little Falls 1 – Twin Cities

The Dodge County boys’ hockey team plays with a chip on its shoulder and keeps rolling.

Brody Lamb continued his scorching state tournament with a hat-trick, and the Wildcats defeated Little Falls 4-1 in a Class 1A semi-final on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

Dodge County (19-3-1) advances to Saturday’s final at 6pm to take on No. 2 Gentry Academy. The unbeaten Stars (18-0) rallied to beat East Grand Forks 5-3 in Friday’s other semi-final.

It’s been a dream forever, so making it really happen is a bit surreal, Lamb said.

Dodge County was not a top-five, as in the tournament, the last three teams are randomly placed in the group of eight, so they enter the championship as a decided underdog, a small one who continues to feed the squad. The Wildcats defeated Hermantown 7-3 in the quarter-finals, although COVID-19 forced the Hawks to deploy many junior varsity players.

“We’ve known since they were Peewees and Bantams how good we have hockey players,” said Dodge County coach Nick Worden of his team. (Gentry Academy) is super skilled, but we can work just as hard as they do. If we get our chances, we can also score goals.

Little Falls was looking for a dose of revenge; it was defeated 3-2 by Dodge County on March 5.

In addition to winning the game and maybe scoring a few goals, I couldn’t ask for a better effort from our team, said Tony Couture of Little Falls, who coached the final game of a 28-year run the Flyers led.

George Moore, who scored the winner in Little Falls’ 2-1 quarter-final victory over Delano, scored with 19.7 seconds to go in the opening period for a 1-0 lead.

“For the first 7 1/2 minutes, we went fast and I don’t think they barely got out of the zone and we created a lot of good opportunities,” said Worden. Then it just turned around. We ran, hunted everywhere, and were super unusual for how we play. ”

Charlie Blaisdell tied the score halfway through the second half before Lamb did his thing 4 minutes later. Outside of the tie, his shot from the left circle went through traffic and found the top corner of the Little Falls net.

The junior added some certainty with 5 minutes left in the game on a beautiful give and go with Gavin Giesler seeing Lamb circling a defender, going backhand to forehand and cramming the puck behind Flyers goalkeeper Dane Couture for the third goal of the Wildcats. He added an empty net count.

Lamb, a University of Minnesota recruit, has nine goals in two tournament games and 17 in five playoff games going back to the sectionals. He has 51 goals for the season.

Their plan was to take him, and they’ve done a good job for the most part, Worden said. But I was really proud of his two linemates. I thought (Giesler) had done a great job, and it was surreal to see Matt Donovan look back today.

For fans of fourth seeded Little Falls (14-5-1), there was enough dislike among the officials. And those fans made it known with some loud insults against the men in stripes.

Two Flyers goals were brushed aside, one for apparent interference from the goalkeeper in the first period and the other with 10 minutes to go, which would have tied the score when there was a quick whistle after an official thought it covered the puck used to be. Television reruns showed something different on the latter.

I was told they made the decision from above. That was it, said Couture. That was a disappointment that they didn’t really tell us why. But if we had found the back of the net lake, we wouldn’t have had to deal with the disappointment of the phone calls.

I’ll write that down until sowing, what about? Be said. We’re screwed up sowing, and that’s our payback time.