10 Awesome Rockstar Games You Completely Forgotten

There are hundreds of game developers and publishers, but only a handful are known. And of those well-known companies, very few have their own style that even casual gamers recognize. But with Rockstar being the king of open-world games, the publisher is exactly what the name suggests, a rockstar.

The company has built a formula that is impossible to fail. But for the most casual gamers they are only known for Red Dead Redemption and the Grand Theft Auto series, and while there isn’t a bad game in between, there are so many more games in the publishers’ catalog, be it open world or linear, that are more than worth checking out.

10 Smugglers Run (2000)

Smugglers run was created at the same time as Nightclub, so the game has a similar arcade-like feel to the gameplay mechanics.

However, the video game, which is about a smuggler who has to transport all kinds of different cargo, has a huge range of vehicles. From dune buggies to rally cars to military vehicles, there are so many options. And there are three huge open levels where players have to get from one end to the other. The game even got a sequel, but it didn’t quite reach the same heights as the original.

9 Rockstar Games presents table tennis (2006)

While Rockstar has made headlines for having their games banned abroad due to their violence, and sometimes even the name of the game, the most shocking thing the developer could ever have done was release a linear table tennis game.

The idea that Rockstar would create something like this in the middle of their open-world streak sounds like an April Fool joke, but the result is actually a great game. While there isn’t much to it, the game’s mechanics were phenomenal, and since it was the first game built on Rockstars’ own game engine, RAGE, it was a huge success for the developer.

8 Beater (2009)

Based on an Adobe Flash music mixer, Rockstar built Beater with the help of producer Timbaland, and it allows players to build their own loops.

While there are so many free software and apps that anyone can make music with these days, Beater was a godsend for production enthusiasts in 2009. It is one of the few games Rockstar has made that has been released exclusively for the PlayStation Portable without being ported to consoles later on.

7 Red Dead Revolver (2004)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably one of the best-selling games of all time, and its predecessor was also way ahead of it, but many think the first Red Dead Redemption is what started the western series.

In fact Red Dead Revolverwhat actually started the series, and the reason why the series is even mentioned red death is because the protagonists call it in Revolver is Red Harlow. While not the cinematic masterpiece like its successors, Revolver is more of a fun linear shoot em up as players take control of a bounty hunter and it still holds up.

6 The Italian Job (2002)

Not to be confused with the video game based on the movie remake released the following year, The Italian job is based on the original 1969 movie of the same name, and as is the tradition with Rockstar games, there are two locations in the open world; London and Turin.

The game is completely true to the movie, as the story mode follows the same story as the movie, and even racetracks have been added.

5 Manhunt (2003)

As developers first dive into stealth gaming,Manhunt was the most obscene concept for the gaming genre, even by Rockstars standards. The game showcases horrific acts of violence as players control a serial killer, and it’s a grim concept with a scary execution.

However, the game mechanics and graphics were incredible for the time, and it laid the gameplay foundation for the Rockstar games that came after. Manhunthas not only been forgotten, but in many countries it is not even known, as it was banned in several locations outside the US.

4 LA Noire (2011)

Taking the other side of the law into a Rockstar game for the first time, The black sees Detective Cole Phelps trying to solve a number of crimes around the Angel City. Just as Rockstar has always been known, The black once again tried to push the boundaries of gaming as the game used MotionScan technology to capture different facial expressions of real actors and incorporated them into the interrogation aspects of gameplay.

The experiment didn’t quite pay off, and the game was criticized for being too empty. But that aside, it’s the most cinematic game Rockstar has made outside Red Dead Redemption 2, and the 1950s Hollywood game is a stunning tribute to the film noir that influenced its developers.

3 Bully (2006)

There may not be a new Rockstar game for a while, like GTAV is still going strong, but fans have been clamoring for a sequel for a long time BullyThe few who played the original keep it all close to their hearts as the game almost resembles a PG-13 version of the Grand Theft Auto series.

The game follows Jimmy, who is sent to boarding school on the edge of Bullworth’s fictional open world, and instead of carjacking vehicles, players can use skateboards, bicycles, go-karts and scooters to get around. And instead of gangs with guns, there are several leftovers in the school, such as lubricants, jocks and preps, among others. The game is presented so well too, as each quarter of the game is broken down into seasons.

2 The Warriors (2005)

While gamers may not know, The warriors is based on a movie released 26 years before the game, and the low-budget cult movie was such an odd choice for Rockstar to adapt to. And given that the movie is set over the course of one night where the titular gang has to get from point A to point B, unharmed by other gangs chasing them, it would have been difficult to adapt too.

But Rockstar ingeniously based the game on the days leading up to the movie’s event, and every member of the gang are all playable characters. However, it was Rockstar’s first time to look back instead of forward, as it was the first game in a time that didn’t take place in an open world. Regardless of the freedom, it’s a great game, especially for cult movie fans.

1 The Midnight Club Series

The street racing video game series has always been in competition Need for speed Nightclub stood alone for its clubby aesthetic and open worlds in cities like Paris, London and Tokyo Midnight Club: Los Angeles sold fairly well, the Nightclub series has long been forgotten as it has just been inactive for 12 years at this point.

But everything that was great about the game, like the customization, the racing type of racing, and the vehicle options, is actually all in Grand Theft Auto V., so the idea of ​​a new game in the series is essentially meaningless.

