Angels put reliever Ty Buttrey on the limited list





Angels reliever Ty Buttrey has been placed on the restricted list after choosing not to report to the teams’ alternate training location, manager Joe Maddon announced on Friday. Maddon said Buttrey, 28, has chosen to leave the match for the time being. Buttrey got an option from the Angels on Sunday. He failed to make the roster for opening day this year after becoming a mainstay in the teams’ bullpen during his first three seasons in the majors. Despite strong seasons in 2018 and 2019, Buttrey struggled in 2020, posting an average of 5.81 earned runs and recording four bloated saves. This spring, Maddon said Buttrey still had no consistency with his fastball command, but hoped the hard-throwing right-hander would benefit from the continued work with the teams Tempe, Ariz., Alternate Venue (where minor league players train until their season the next month) and could rejoin the big league-roster later this season. Instead, Buttrey didn’t report. The decision surprised Maddon, who said there was initially no indication at all that this was something he was going to do. Maddon had not spoken to Buttrey as of Thursday afternoon, he was made aware of the situation by General Manager Perry Minasian, but said he and Buttrey were in a good relationship and that he would try to contact the pitcher if he did not respond first. hears him. Originally a fourth round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2012, Buttrey was acquired by the Angels in a trade in July 2018 and made his Major League-debut two weeks later. He pitched 16 games that season, posted a 3.31 ERA and then made 72 appearances in 2019 with a 3.98 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings. In addition to having one of the toughest fastballs in baseball, averaging 96 to 97 mph, he had success mixing his slider and switch. Last season, however, Buttrey became one of many Angels relievers struggling with consistency and control. In three of his first four appearances, he was charged with a draw in the eighth inning or later. He accumulated seven consecutive scoreless appearances in August, but then gave up 13 earned runs in his last 13 2/3 innings of the year. He still started this spring as a slot for the opening day roster, but then gave up five runs (three earned) with four walks in seven Cactus League-innings. On the day he was chosen for a move that preceded several later additions from veterans, including Tony Watson and Steve Cishek, the Angels who hit their bullpen depth last week, Maddon remained optimistic that Buttrey could return to the alternate location. We just felt it was better to leave him, give him some direction, work out different things, Maddon said. He will be a big part of how we wrap up this year. Now it is unclear what the future of Buttreys holds.







