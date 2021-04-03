Sports
Aussie women watch the greatest cricket feat
Australia’s all-out women’s cricket team is on the verge of arguably their best ever performance.
Granted, there won’t be a crowd of 86,000 people at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on New Zealand’s North Island on Sunday.
And unlike last year’s main event in the MCG for the Twenty20 World Cup final, Katy Perry will not be performing on stage before or after the game.
Nor will there be the build-up, the headlines or the party that came March 8, 2020.
But perhaps there will be a more important record on Sunday than a three-week World Cup can yield.
A win over New Zealand would bring Australia’s number of wins in one-day cricket to 22 and overtake Ricky Ponting’s 2003 squad for the longest winning streak in any format of international male or female cricket.
It’s a run that has dominated for more than three years, with Australia’s last defeat in October 2017.
“I think they’re hard to compare (those performances), but I get it (the argument),” said Australian coach Matthew Mott.
“The thing about World Cups isn’t always that the best team wins.
“You can go through it and since we almost found out we could have been wiped out in that semi-final (against South Africa) it would have been a whole different story.
“So certainly internally, from our point of view, how we brand ourselves, being able to win consistently in different circumstances is something we really appreciate.
“But they are completely different experiences. I don’t think you can beat the euphoria of winning a final, especially the MCG for 87,000.”
Mott’s team already holds the record for the longest ODI streak for women, after breaking the previous number 17 in October 2019.
The Australia coach believes this current run will now be hard to beat for all women, given the evening of the field.
That’s why he loves the ICC one-day world championship, where points are awarded for all home and away matches and Australia easily won the most recent edition.
But while that T20 success will remain most memorable, the status of their current run can only sink in to players well into the future.
“Yes, it is (a case of that),” he said.
“Because I think I’m about five or six years old now and we’ve always had a very strong team.
“But if there was one point of criticism, I think we sometimes took our foot off a bit when we won a series.
“I think back to the house of Ashes (in 2017), where we left England to level the series again.
“The series was very unsatisfactory, so I think if that’s a little bit motivated for the team.”
