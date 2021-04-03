Noah Green, the man who murdered a Capitol Police officer on Friday, played football at Alleghany High School

ROANOKE, Va. The man responsible for the death of Capitol Police officer William Billy Evans in Washington, DC on Friday, has ties to Southwest Virginia.

10 News has learned that Noah Green, 25, was from Covington, graduated from Alleghany High School in 2014 and later played football at Christopher Newport University, in Newport News.

He graduated from CNU in the spring of 2019 with a degree in finance.

[One officer and suspect dead after man rams car into two Capitol police officers]

When he was in high school, he not only played football, but also running.

On the football field, he played both running back and defensive back, earning All-District, All-Conference and team MVP honors in 2013, according to his biography on the CNU website.

Advertisement

On the track, he also earned the All-District and All-Conference honors in two events.

10 News contacted Alleghany County Public Schools for an explanation and received the following:

Good evening. We are updated today on the news reports from Washington, DC. Our condolences go out to all those affected. Kim Halterman, Superintendent of Alleghany County Public Schools

Before his Facebook page was taken down, Heavy.com took screenshots of a number of posts made in recent weeks.

The New York Times confirmed with two law enforcement officials that the Facebook page was indeed Greens.

In a message, Noah referred to himself as Noah X.

Another report was from his Nation of Islam Certificate of Completion for Saviors Day Gift 2021. The certificate was presented to Noah X in Norfolk, Virginia for his $ 1,085 gift.

Nation of Islam is classified as a designated hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for what the SPLC calls the deeply racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBT rhetoric of its leaders.

Advertisement

The biography of Noah’s CNU stated that the person in history who most wanted to visit is Malcom X.

Robert Contee, acting chief of the DC Metropolitan Police Department, said his department would take over the investigation. It does not appear to be related to terrorism, Contee said.

Below is part of one of Green’s Facebook posts from March 17th.

I have not had much to lean on in recent months, I have been faced with fear, hunger, loss of wealth and reduction of fruit. My faith is one of the few things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith is centered on the faith of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the last divine memory in our midst. I consider him my spiritual father. Without his guidance, his word, and his teachings that I picked up along the way, I would not be able to continue. So I wanted to give a personal testimony to the man whose mission accomplished such a great mission for the liberation of us all under the teachings of the honorable Elijah Muhammad, brought forth by Allah, in the person of Master Fard Muhammad. Noah Green Facebook post from March 17th at 1:51 am

Below is the full text of another of the Greens’ messages from March 17.