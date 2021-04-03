No. 6 Women’s Tennis Racks Top 10 ACC Gains vs No. 8 UVA





RESULTS Tallahassee, FL The Top 10 showdown in Tallahassee with two of the ACC’s top teams lived up to the hype. It started with the Seminole Sound, moved up to a thrilling double, then saw FSU jump to a 3-0 lead before the match tied in an instant, to see the Seminoles win in minutes. later. The win moved # 6 FSU to 14-3 and 9-2 in the ACC as the Seminoles beat their top opponent this season. It was a great atmosphere at the start today, with Seminole Sound band members here for the National Anthem, War Chant and FSU Fight Song, said FSU head coach Jen Hyde. We cannot thank them enough for being behind our program today! Today was just a great team win. We had some tough, slow starts, but we found a way to hang out and change things in our favor. Every ACC match is such a fight, and every time we go out it’s a huge achievement to get to four points. I cannot say enough about the struggle and persistence of this group. The showdown couldn’t have started more appropriately with a deeply contentious colon. After Virginia jumped to a 1-0 lead, Giulia Pairone and Petra Hule knocked nation-number 52 double pair 6-2 to tie the score at 1-1. The finale came down to a ranked battle between FSU’s No. 12 pair Andrea Garcia and Nandini Das and the nation’s No. 42 ranked doubles match for Virginia. The point depended on a tiebreak that Das and Garcia won 7-3 to give the Noles a 1-0 lead. As seems to be the case in most matches, Garcia went out first with another win. The senior now has 198 wins in his career and only two are shy of setting a new record for FSU women’s tennis. Hule put FSU at 3-0 with a straight set 7-5, 6-3 win, but UVA took three consecutive Hules wins to tie it at 3-3. That left it to Victoria Allen who fell behind in every set, but kept coming back to win 7-6 (7-3) and 6-3. The Seminoles close the weekend as they welcome Virginia Tech to the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center for an afternoon game. This was a great start to the weekend, and we’ll enjoy this win and turn our attention (tomorrow) to a tough Virginia Tech game on Sunday, Hyde said. For more information on the 2021 Seminole Women’s Tennis Program, follow us on social media at FSUWTennis (IG) and @FSU_WTennis (TW) and log in to Seminoles.com.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos