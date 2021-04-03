Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is officially buying out partners, according to report

The Washington Football Team and its property have been at odds for a while, but a resolution has been passed. Dan Snyder, majority shareholder in Washington, has acquired the 40% stake in the team previously owned by the minority owners, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.

On March 24 Tyler Dunne from “Go Long” reported that Snyder planned to buy out the 40.5% stake of the minority owners in the team. Snyder has reportedly filed for a $ 450 million waiver to fund the deal, and it has been approved by the NFL’s finance committee. The total cost of these shares is according toThe New York TimesCBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed the financial move, adding that Snyder will eventually sell minority shares back to other investors.

The past year has been a dramatic year for Washington, as minority owners Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman and Frederick Smith began to feel uncomfortable about the direction the franchise was heading. Smith, the CEO of FedEx, a major sponsor of the franchise, put pressure on Snyder to change the name of the team – something Snyder promised never to do. According to areport from AdWeek, Nike, and FedEx were among a group of companies (PepsiCo was also included) whose investors wrote to request that they end their relationship with Washington unless the team changes its name. The letters to Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo came from 87 investment firms and shareholders with a combined value of $ 620 billion. It was a controversy that Washington could no longer ignore, as even federal officials became involved in requesting the team to change the name.

Things got even worse in Washington, as Snyder reportedly claimed that Schar was leading a “blackmail campaign” in an attempt to force Snyder out of ownership during a tumultuous 2020 season off the field. Snyder may have lost the battle when it comes to Washington’s team name, but now appears to have won the war.

Snyder now owns 100% of the team and the deal is reportedly being finalized as well approved by NFL owners