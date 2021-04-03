Sports
Women’s tennis continues to win after beating UC Irvine – The Sundial
Women’s head coach Gary Victor reminded his players to mentally escape the nearly 90-degree heat and equally hot competition by heading to their happy place in a pre-game speech before Thursday’s game against Irvine.
The Matadors found their happy place after beating UC Irvine on Thursday when they extended their longest winning streak of the season to 4-0.
CSUN hosted the Anteaters on a warm afternoon that started with a double win for the hosts who won 3-4, giving the Matadors the first point of the day.
Our doubles have come to a different level. Our doubles teams have gelled and there is this confidence and fun that is really what we went for, said Victor.
The home side maintained that momentum by playing in singles, with Ekatarina Repina quickly beating her opponent Jessica Tsukiji in the first two sets with a score of 6-0 in the first set and 6-2 in the second.
My expectations were not that high today, I think that helped me today. I was more relaxed, I wasn’t that nervous, and I was just playing my game, Repina said. Were a team of fighters who just wanted to win, so that’s why we were here now.
The second victory went to CSUN senior Jenna Dorian, who defeated her opponent 6-3, then 6-0. Dorian was a last-minute trade for Jacquie Tan, who sat out after an unfinished double play.
Dorians’ victory gave the home team a 3-0 lead, including the doubles, over Irvine. The last three games lingered as the afternoon got warmer.
After a long battle against UCI’s Emily Fowler, Sasha Turchak took victory for the Matadors when she beat her opponent in a thrilling match. Turchak felt confident after winning the first set 6-2 against Fowler, but she felt the pressure during the second match as her opponent accelerated the pace.
By the end of the second set, the clouds cleared and it got quite warm. It was just a matter of sticking with it mentally because as it got closer I started to get a little bit more nervous. Turchak said. The coaches and my teammates reminded me to play my game and stay focused, which helped me get through.
With the support of her teammates, who watched and cheered on the game, Turchak came through with a final score of 6-3 in the second set to win the fourth game in a row for CSUN.
Sasha did well. She’s such a force, a hardworking person who plays great, said Victor.
The remaining games were unfinished and the number 3 of the teams lost to Magdalena Hedrzak in the first, strenuous set, 6-7. Ana Fraile Tobosos back and forth against her opponent earned them a point each during the first two sets. The game was 1-1 when they were ordered to abandon the rest of the third set.
As the Big West tournament approaches, the Matadors will mainly encounter conference participants in the coming games. The unbeaten Cal Poly will host a game for CSUN on Saturday that will test Matadors’ ability to maintain their winning streak. The Matadors will play another away game at UC Riverside on Sunday, April 11.
We must try to enjoy the process, enjoy being out there. Enjoy the pressure, pressure is a privilege. If they can accept that, everything will be fine, Victor said.
