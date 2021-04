TRA vs RCP ECS T10 Dream11 Prediction Today: Fantasy Cricket Tips for Trentino vs Royal Cricket Padova

TRA vs RCP Fantasy cricket tips | Photo Credit: Representative Image In this high-voltage and high-octane semi-final 2, Trentino Aquilo will take on Royal Cricket Padova. The match will take place at the Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice and will start at 3:30 PM (IST) Trentino finished as 2nd in the points table with 5 wins and 10 points under their belt. Awais Ashiq was their lead points scorer in the tournament with 173 runs and an S / R of 186.02. Awais Asghar has been their most prolific bowler, with 8 wickets in the tournament. On the other hand, Royal Cricket Padova finished in third position of the table with 8 points and 4 wins to their name. They come after a win against Padova and are in rolling shape. Sameera Fernando has been their best hitter, with 204 runs. He is also the third highest run getter in the tournament. He has also picked up 8 wickets in the tournament. My Dream11 Prediction For TRA vs RCP Match: Manoj Rodrigo, Owais Asghar, Muhammad Arslan, Dishan Fernando, Angelo Andradege, Saqib Arshad, Sameera Fernando (c), Virantha Veerasingha (v / c), Owais Asghar, Sumith Perera, Chamara Warnakulasuriya Probably play 11 Trentino Aquila: Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Usman Arshad, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq (wk), Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Atif Saleem Raza, Gurpreet Singh, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Al Royal Cricket Padova: Nishanka Kumarasinghe (C), Sameera Fernando, Manoj Rodrigo (WK), Dishan Fernando, Sumith Perera, Angelo Andradege, Virantha Veerasingha, Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Dinesh Silva. Plowing Trentino Aquila Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Razqa Singh, Gaisur Ashq, Lovepur Ashq, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi Royal Cricket Padova Manoj Rodrigo (WK), Sameera Fernando, Dishan Fernando, Nishanka Kumarasinghe (C), Sumith Perera, Angelo Andradege, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Dinesh Silva, Lasanka Wijewardana, Subithage, Shashanalindra, Sandaranalindra , Sandaranage Tushara Arachchige, Nisal Dananjaya, Tushara Sampath, Imal Wijewardana, Thudugoda Rangajeewa, Weerahennadige Fernando, Gasbaduge Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyanselage, Katunayakage Perera, Loku Silva, Anoman Andradege, Lahanairaya Malwanageseler, Kalwaniraya Islands, Kalwaniraya Islands, Kalwanirelerchige, Kalwaniraya Islands.







