2A Girls Tennis: Bearcats pick up first win; Tigers fall into T-Birds





By the staff of The Chronicle Propelled by a clean sweep in all three singles matches and a strong show in doubles No. 3, WF West was able to secure his first win of the season, 4-2, at home over Shelton on Friday. The Highclimbers, in their first season after dropping from Class 3A to 2A, put all their best players in the doubles matches; a strategy that ultimately does not pay off. “Singles, there wasn’t very strong competition,” said WF Western coach Jack State. “Their first double play was a solid team.” Singles No. 1: Claire Kuykendall (WFW) def. Marissa Betts 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Kailynne Dowling (WFW) def. Makee Todd 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Tiana Jeffries (WFW) defeats. Katie Davis 6-0, 6-0 Double No. 1: Audrey Beudoin / Lindsi Smatherman (S) beats. Mari Ceesay / Hannah Feaster (WFW) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Malee Morin / Kayla Muenchow (S) beats. Grace Sells / Julia Capem (WFW) 7-5. 6-2

No. 3: Cadence Edminster / Lillian Schmidt (WFW) def. Hannah Pratt / Fiona Dowling (S) 6-0, 6-2 “It was only the third game Mar and Hannah have ever played,” said State. “I was very happy with how they played. They have a lot to learn, but they are very aggressive. Grace and Julia played a good competitive game, and I felt really good about our number 3 doubles match. Switching to varsity and winning was a big plus for them. “ WF West (1-2) gets a long hiatus and then returns to action against Twin City rival Centralia, in Centralia on April 14. Thunderbirds take tigers Centralia was unable to keep up with a powerful Tumwater squad and lost 5-1 on the road on Friday. “Tumwater has a really good team and a lot of experience about us,” said Centralia coach Deb Keahey. “We are still learning.” Singles No. 1: Abby Bond (T) defeats. Liza Hopkins (C) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Abby Jasper (T) beats. Olivia Wiley (C) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Kendall Gjurasic (T) def. Sophia Wiley (C) 6-0, 6-0 “Liza Hopkins has done a great job because Abby Bond is a very strong player. She’s one of the best in our class, if not the state, ‘said Keahey. Double No. 1: Maddie Corwin and Maya O’Dell (C) def. Olivia Meyers and Jaden Schmidt (T) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (11-9)

No. 2: Olivia Norris and Nora Sass (C) lost 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Ruth Gonzalez and Emily Wilkerson (C) lost 6-0, 6-0 “I’m really proud of Maya and Maddie,” said Keahey. “It was an epic match and could have gone either way.” Centralia (1-2) is heading for spring break and will be back in action when it travels to Black Hills on April 13.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos