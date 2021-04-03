Lakeville South roars back to defeat Wayzata – Twin Cities

For nearly two spells at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, the Lakeville South attack was freezing.

The deadly topline of the teams of Cade Ahrenholz, Cam Boche and Tanner Ludtke, who together scored nearly three goals, was largely neutralized and the Cougars were in danger of scoring less than four goals for the second time this season.

Then suddenly it was no longer.

The unbeaten number 2 Cougars scored with eight seconds to go in the second period and four times in the third to erase a two-goal deficit and beat the unseeded Wayzata 5-3 to advance to Class 2A state championship on Saturday.

We haven’t been the best for a long time in the beginning. We were slow, but finally got our legs under us in the third, said Lakeville South coach Janne Kivihalme. We need to clear that up in the future.

While Lakeville South (20-0-2) remained neck and neck in the shot division, much of the first two bouts were dominated by the Trojans, who advanced to the semi-finals after Hill-Murray was forced to bow over COVID. 19. exposure.

A sloppy and non-energetic first shift enabled Wayzata (14-6-2) to be lucky when Hayden Davison took a shot from the right slot that bounced off Lakeville Souths Cade Ahrenholz’s leg into the net. Just 25 seconds into the game, Lakeville South was behind.

In the second period, after one of the first sustained bouts of attacking pressure from Lakeville South, Wayzatas Dylan Lews captured a poor clear shot.

The senior was directly in front of the net with the puck when a teammate’s puck skated. He put it past goalkeeper Cody Ticen to give the Trojans a two-goal lead and quell the Cougars’ momentum.

The Trojans seemed poised to take that two-goal lead into the third period before Lakeville South found a breath of life with eight seconds left in the period. Ashton Dahms made up for a rebound and found the back of the net to cut the lead in half.

It took the wind out of our sails. OLeary said. You wish you could just keep playing and not have to go to the dressing room to stew on it.

The effects of the goal carried on into the third period and turned out to be crucial as OLeary thought his team was losing their legs. And one of the most important crimes in the state is a death knell.

The first line of the Cougars started to gain some momentum and with just over 10 minutes of play in the third period Ahrenholz found the equalizer. The senior captain secured the puck from a scrum in front of the net and raised the shot above the goalkeeper’s glove to tie the game to two.

Ahrenholzer was not ready yet. Just over five minutes later, the senior captain scored his second of the game on the power play. Forty-seven seconds later, his linemate and the teams’ top scorer, Cam Boche, scored to make it 4-2.

Boche would add an empty net in the closing moments after Wayzata cut the lead to one with 81 seconds remaining.

They brought it to us in the third and that was the end of the match, said OLeary.

Lakeville South will play the winner of Maple Grove-Eden Prairie in the state championship on Saturday.