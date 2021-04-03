Sports
Bucks vs Kings 4/3/2021 Moneyline, total, stats and bets
The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) visit the Sacramento Kings (22-27) on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Betting on Bucks vs Kings
Gambling trends for money
The Bucks took the Trail Blazers 127-109 in their last game on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 47 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 3-point favorites and the teams came up behind the total of 240 points.
Milwaukee is below .500 against the spread this season with a record of 22-26
When at least 6.5 points are preferred, the Bucks are 17-14 against the spread this season.
Milwaukee and its opponents skipped in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%).
Bucks last 10 games
Kings betting trends
In their last game, the Kings got 26 points for Harrison Barnes’ team in a 115-94 loss against the Lakers on Friday. They were preferred with 4.5 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined scored 209 points to get below the 221 points total.
Sacramento has a 22-27 record ATS this season.
The Kings only have a 0-3 record against the spread this season when playing as an underdog of at least 6.5 points.
Sacramento and its opponents have typically been victorious this season, in 59.2% (29) of the 49 games played.
Kings last 10 games
Bucks top performers
Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring (28.8 points per game), rebounding (11.4 per game) and assisting (6.2 per game).
Khris Middleton connects with 2.2 threes per game to lead the Bucks.
Milwaukee’s leader is Jrue Holiday, who averages 1.8 per game. Brook Lopez leads the team with an average of 1.4 blocks per game.
Kings top performers
The Kings go-to guy, De’Aaron Fox, leads the team in both scoring (24.4 points per game) and assists (7.1 assists per game).
Richaun Holmes’ 9.1 rebounds per game speed up Sacramento’s recovering effort. He also adds 14.3 points per game.
Buddy Hield tops the three-point series for the kings, reaching 3.9 threes per game.
Sacramento’s Delon Wright tops the team’s steals leaderboard at 1.5 per game and Holmes is first in blocks at 1.7 per game.
