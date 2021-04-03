Bucks vs Kings 4/3/2021 Moneyline, total, stats and bets





The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) visit the Sacramento Kings (22-27) on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Betting on Bucks vs Kings Gambling trends for money The Bucks took the Trail Blazers 127-109 in their last game on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 47 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 3-point favorites and the teams came up behind the total of 240 points.

Milwaukee is below .500 against the spread this season with a record of 22-26

When at least 6.5 points are preferred, the Bucks are 17-14 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee and its opponents skipped in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%). Bucks last 10 games Bucks last ten games Date Opponent Result Favorite Played as Spread Total Bucks Moneyline Opponent Moneyline Game type Covered Over under 2/4/2021 Trail Blazers 127-109 THOUSAND Yes Away -3 240 -145 125 Normal season Yes below 31-3-2021 Lakers 112-97 THOUSAND Yes Away -8.5 222 -360 300 Normal season Yes below 3/29/2021 Clippers 129-105 LAC Yes Away -1 230 -120 100 Normal season No About 27-3-2021 Knicks 102-96 NY No House +2 216.5 120 -140 Normal season No below 3/26/2021 Celtics 122-114 BOS Yes House -6 235 -230 195 Normal season No About 24-3-2021 Celtics 121-119 THOUSAND Yes House -7.5 231.5 -280 240 Normal season No About 22/03/2021 Pacers 140-113 THOUSAND Yes House -6.5 232.5 -270 230 Normal season Yes About 20-3-2021 Tracks 120-113 THOUSAND Yes House -11.5 229.5 -800 550 Normal season No About 17-3-2021 76ers 109-105 THOUSAND Yes Away -6 235 -240 200 Normal season No below 3/15/2021 Wizards 133-122 MIL Yes Away -8.5 244.5 -400 320 Normal season Yes About Kings betting trends In their last game, the Kings got 26 points for Harrison Barnes’ team in a 115-94 loss against the Lakers on Friday. They were preferred with 4.5 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined scored 209 points to get below the 221 points total.

Sacramento has a 22-27 record ATS this season.

The Kings only have a 0-3 record against the spread this season when playing as an underdog of at least 6.5 points.

Sacramento and its opponents have typically been victorious this season, in 59.2% (29) of the 49 games played. Kings last 10 games Kings Last Ten Games Date Opponent Result Favorite Played as Spread Total Kings Moneyline Opponent Moneyline Game type Covered Over under 2/4/2021 Lakers 115-94 LAL Yes House -4.5 221 -185 165 Normal season No below 31-3-2021 Tracks 120-106 SA No Away +2.5 230.5 120 -140 Normal season No below 3/29/2021 Tracks 132-115 SAC No Away +2.5 229.5 125 -145 Normal season Yes About 27-3-2021 Cavaliers 100-98 SAC Yes House -9 225.5 -400 320 Normal season No below 3/25/2021 Warriors 141-119 SAC Yes House -4.5 228.5 -185 165 Normal season Yes About 24-3-2021 Hawks 110-108 SAC No House +3 232 130 -150 Normal season Yes below 22/03/2021 Cavaliers 119-105 SAC Yes Away -4 223.5 -170 150 Normal season Yes About 20-3-2021 76ers 129-105 PHI No Away +4 229 155 -175 Normal season No About 19-3-2021 Celtics 107-96 SAC No Away +7 232 235 -275 Normal season Yes below 17-3-2021 Wizards 121-119 SAC No Away +1 247.5 -105 -115 Normal season Yes below Bucks top performers Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring (28.8 points per game), rebounding (11.4 per game) and assisting (6.2 per game).

Khris Middleton connects with 2.2 threes per game to lead the Bucks.

Milwaukee’s leader is Jrue Holiday, who averages 1.8 per game. Brook Lopez leads the team with an average of 1.4 blocks per game. Kings top performers The Kings go-to guy, De’Aaron Fox, leads the team in both scoring (24.4 points per game) and assists (7.1 assists per game).

Richaun Holmes’ 9.1 rebounds per game speed up Sacramento’s recovering effort. He also adds 14.3 points per game.

Buddy Hield tops the three-point series for the kings, reaching 3.9 threes per game.

Sacramento’s Delon Wright tops the team’s steals leaderboard at 1.5 per game and Holmes is first in blocks at 1.7 per game. Powered by Data Skrive.

