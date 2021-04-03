Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra speed shifter increases the medal hopes of the Tokyo Olympics





Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra provide an exciting mixed doubles table tennis pair for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. They showed skills and mental toughness to stun Lee Sang-su and Jeon Ji-hee, Korea’s No. 5, in the final of the qualifying tournament in Doha to secure their spot at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. They showed spark at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta where they won bronze. READ ALSO | Khel Ratna Contractor Manika Batra: I can only play well and let my work speak The seasoned Sharath says they complement each other because of their individual playing style. The different speeds they like to play can be difficult for their opponents to choose, he says. Manika slows down the game very well because of her playing style. I can bring it up to the fastest speed. So she puts it on very slow speed and from there I bring it on high speed. That change in speed got opponents into trouble, Sharath says. The strategy worked against the best Korean pair. Sharath and Manika lost the first two games but fought back to win the game 4-2. The coach kept telling us, try to get them in meetings. We made a lot of mistakes trying to finish the points early. Once we started playing long rallies, the change in speed we both have made all the difference, he says. Beating a top couple in a situation of pressure in Doha last month has given Sharath and Manika great confidence ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. READ ALSO | From facing suspension of age fraud to booking an Olympic berth, Sutirtha Mukherjee comes a long way The qualification was very special. That was our only chance to qualify as we could not have qualified through the world rankings. There were two teams ahead of us in the top 16. We were nervous before the games. But we entered the tournament in the right mental and physical form. We didn’t do very well in the first tournament, but we spent a bit more time in the hall to practice some tactical stuff. Sharath, the world’s number 32 in singles, has also qualified for the individual competition. He will participate in his fourth Olympic Games. He believes that the mixed team competition gives India a realistic chance of winning a medal in table tennis. With a draw of 16, we are only three games from a medal, says the 38-year-old. Both want to train together, but the Covid situation in the country has resulted in these plans having to be shelved. We are discussing whether I should go to Pune to train. But the situation is bad in Maharashtra, so we have to wait a while. In May Sharath wants to go to China for two WTT (World Table Tennis) tournaments and in June there are plans to invite some foreign players to India for training. It all depends on the Covid situation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos