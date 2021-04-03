Ansar-Ud-Deen Old Students Harp on Healthy Living

As Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Surulere, Lagos celebrates its 60th Founding Day, a committee led by Mr Rafiu Williams insists it’s time for the Ansar-Ud-Deen High School Old Students Association (AHOSA) to retell the members about the importance of healthy living. The former students recently took a 3.5 km health walk and medical outreach at the school building on Falolu Road, Surulere-Lagos. Ehighiator reports on Sunday

The pregnant clouds and the threat of a heavy rain shower would not stop the old students from taking part in AHOSA’s 3.5 km health walk, as they left at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021. They marched down the main streets around Surulere, with high morale. , accompanied by melodic sounds from a live band, and great mimes on the beats, raising the school banner so everyone could see that it commemorated the anniversary of the school that was founded in 1961. Everyone was in high spirits.

Ahead of the medical mission and health walk, to commemorate the anniversary, the members led by the 60th anniversary, Chairman, Organizing Committee and CEO, Ibeji Foundation, Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti on Friday, February 12, 2021, gathered at Surulere Central Mosque , Lagos in thanks to Almighty Allah and on Thursday, March 18, Alhaji Ebiti, the President of AHOSA, Mr. Rafiu Williams and others began to perform humanitarian gestures by visiting Old Peoples’ home around Lagos, serving food and money worth thousands of Naira were distributed to the needy.

AHOSA members completed the walk in no time and headed back to the school building to receive some health talks on how to care for their eyes, prevent glaucoma and diabetics. While training members of the association, a retired ophthalmic nurse, Ms. VI Agosu defined glaucoma as a condition in which the pressure of fluid in the eye gradually increases to a level that is not tolerated by the delicate tissues of the eye, Agosu explains. .

Agosu goes on to explain: The optic nerve, which is similar to a cable wire that carries visual images to the brain, is the part of the eye prone to damage from glaucoma. Such damage is irreversible and vision loss due to glaucoma is irreversible.

There is a fluid-filled chamber in the front of the eye called the anterior chamber, it is filled with aqueous humor, which bathes and nourishes the tissues of the eye. If the discharge of this fluid is restricted for unknown reasons, pressure builds up in the eye and causes glaucoma. Glaucoma contributes three percent to some of the leading causes of blindness in Nigeria, and it is more common in those over the age of 40. The disease can also affect people of all ages, including newborns.

She also noted that individuals with myopia, diabetics, sickle cell disease, systemic hypertension, and family history of glaucoma have an increased risk of glaucoma.

Speaking of some of the symptoms of glaucoma, another retired ophthalmologist, Ms. OA Akinbote, highlighted pain around the eyes when coming out of the darkness, colored halo rings around the light, blurred or blurry vision, severe eye and headache, nausea or vomiting , sudden vision loss and vision restoration are some of the early symptoms.

In most cases of glaucoma, the patient is unaware of the gradual loss of vision until vision is significantly reduced. However, a simple test with a device called a tonometer can help measure pressure in the eye.

This test alone cannot detect all glaucoma; The back of the eye should also be examined after dilating the pupils. Side visions can also be examined by a computer-aided simple test called perimetry or visual field examination, she said.

During treatment, Akinbote noted that the vision loss due to glaucoma was irreversible, but proper treatment and regular follow-up can preserve residual vision, the sooner the diagnosis, the more likely the visual impairment will stop .

Both Agosu and Akinbote advised members on certain dosages and don’ts of glaucoma and stressed the importance of eating appropriate drinks from balanced diets, limiting caffeine intake, avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, quitting smoking and ensuring that you always get at least six to eight hours of sleep. night.

Speaking about the health mission at THISDAY, AHOSA president Mr Williams said: A little while ago we just got back from the 3.5km health walk, we also just had health talks from medical experts, and a medical is currently underway. screening performed on members. We also have a table tennis competition among the members, which is a physical exercise, and it all fits into the larger fitness and healthy living agenda to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary.

That is why today is about health, healthy living and fitness. We had one on Wednesdays and Thursdays, which was mainly for the current students of the school. Then we would take a happy train ride for the picnic that was due to take place in a few weeks. In addition to the activities that we set aside for each day, it is also to give everyone the opportunity to come together, share experiences, reminisce and network.

The president instructed the school’s current students to uphold the Ansar-Ud-Deen spirit, known for its excellence, good values, distinction, philanthropy, and always giving back to their soon-to-be alma-mater.

Affirming Williams, an association member who attended the school from 1973 to 1977, Mrs. Kafayat Idowu, also a retired assistant. Director of Nursing Services, described the health experience as interesting and exciting.

Idowu said: As you know, it was initiated to improve the health of the members. Some of us would routinely wake up, eat, go to work, come back, eat, and sleep, without any regard for exercising our bodies. This event forced such people to move little by walking this morning. And the medical screening is for members to determine their health status as some of them are here without even knowing they are hypertensive or diabetic.

Some are even in the pre-diabetic state, but with this screening, once it can be determined that their sugar level is slightly higher or lower, we can advise appropriately.

Lending her voice, one of the nurses on duty, also a member of AHOSA, and the assistant. Ms. Mary Lateef-Yusuf, Director of Nursing Services at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, revealed that the medical rounds focused on checking members’ blood pressure, screening members for diabetics and glaucoma, some of the common health concerns. to be. in Nigeria today.

Lateef-Yusuf adds: I saw some cases of hypertension this morning, and some of them didn’t know they were hypertensive because it’s an assassin. And if you remember correctly, you know that even the state government is passionate about hypertension and diabetes, which are silent killers.

The majority of patients are not even aware that they are suffering from the disease. We saw a few today and we advised them to go to the nearest health facility, and continue the care we started here, and those for which the conditions are higher, we referred them to the nearest secondary facility, so they can get help there.

We have many government health centers nearby where people live. But it is as if some people are unaware of those facilities or that some have the wrong perception that treatment there is expensive. The facilities have ongoing funds for drugs, and if you go to the nearest government health facility, you will be well managed there. We have doctors in all facilities that are paid by the government to ensure people’s health. And that is our main message to members and Nigerians as the health mission is a way of taking care of ourselves.