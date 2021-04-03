Francisco Lindor’s contract and the play within the game Terrys Talkin Tribe

ABOUT FRANCISCO LINDOR

Now fans know what the Tribe was up against when they tried to sign Francisco Lindor on a long-term deal. Did you notice Lindor drawing? a $ 341 million 10-year contract with the Mets?

Notice the total … $ 341 million. Why $ 341 million? Because Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a $ 340 million 14-year deal with San Diego in February.

Obviously, Lindor and his agent wanted to exceed that total contract value. The $ 341 million is the third richest contract in MLB history. The leaders are Mike Trout ($ 426 million) and Mookie Betts ($ 365 million).

Players and agents keep score not only on the field, but also on payday. Lindor wanted to be one of the highest paid players in baseball. Agent David Meter knows it’s in Lindor’s interest and his to strike a big deal.

How do agents attract new customers? By negotiating deals like Meter did with Lindor and the Mets. When an agent agrees to a team-friendly deal, other agents often use it against him when acquiring new customers.

It’s the game in the game.

In February 2019 Bryce Harper signed a $ 330 million deal with the Phillies. Why $ 330 million? Because it was slightly more than the $ 325 million deal previously signed by Giancarlo Stanton with Miami. At the time, the deal with Stantons was the richest. Since then, Trout, Betts, Tatis and now Lindor have passed Harper in terms of total dollars.

Lindor has wanted to get paid to the elite of games for years. It’s a common goal for great players. He also knows that a large market offers many approval options.

He now has both.

THE ENDLESS AGREEMENTS

Ten years: Lindor. Twelve Years: Betts. Fourteen years old: Tatis.

Such a contract for everyone but the few largest and richest franchises is stupid and financially irresponsible. Even for the teams with a lot of money, a contract of ten or more years always ends up being a bad deal.

I don’t know exactly what Lindor’s agents asked of the Tribe. I don’t know what Cleveland has to offer either. But from the early days when Lindor emerged as a star, he had at least one eye on free agency. One reason is that he received a $ 2.9 million signing bonus when he was selected out of high school in the 2011 draft.

He told friends the deal gave him the option to wait and not sign the contract extensions offered by the Tribe. In 2019 he received $ 10.5 million. In 2020 it was $ 17.5 million (less than that due to COVID).

I’ve written columns before about how teams sign players for these decade-type deals and trade them a few years later. Not only that, they pay a portion of the salary for a larger market team to ditch the contract.

In the spring of 2019, Colorado signed Nolan Arenado to an eight-year deal worth $ 260 million. Two years later, the Rockies realized the deal was too rich. Arenado found out that his team was doing a massive renovation. He was then traded to St. Louis for potential clients … and the Rockies agreed to pay the Cardinals $ 50 million of the $ 200 million left from his deal.

All of this cries out for MLB to have some sort of maximum contract system, much like the NBA where deals are limited to four or five years. But it is doubtful that this will happen in the next labor negotiations, as the current deal expires at the end of the 2021 season.

The Mets say new Tribe shortstop Andres Gimenez was solicited in deals by several other teams besides Cleveland. AP

MORE THOUGHTS ABOUT LINDOR

1. If they had to do it again, I wonder if the tribe would wish it had traded Lindor before the 2020 season. Remember all the rumors with the Dodgers for spring training 2020? I’m not sure what they offered, but I was told it was similar to what the Dodgers sent to Boston for the 2020 season for Betts.

2. The best player Boston received was an outfielder Alex Verdugo, a .290 career hitter (.803 OPS). They also received class A infielder Jeter Downs (first round pick 2017, Rated # 2 prospect in Boston’s farm system) and catcher Connor Wong. Downs and Wong are likely to play in Class AA this season.

3. The Tribe received two big league-ready players for Lindor. Andres Gimenez is the starting shortstop. He is an above average defender with a chance of becoming elite. Amed Rosario (a former short stop) is trying to learn midfield. The Tribe also sent Carlos Carrasco to the Mets in the deal.

4. This from MLB.com is right about Anthony DiComo after the trade: New York once believed it had a budding superstar in Rosario, but he struggled offensively and defensively for much of his first four years in the majors before losing his runway to Gimnez in 2020 (Mets President Sandy Alderson noted that Gimnez, who is highly regarded for both his glove and striking tools, was one of the most popular questions from general manager opponents this winter.

5. The Tribe also added two very low minor league prospects: Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene. Wolf was a second round pick by the Mets in the 2019 draft. He threw only eight innings in rookie ball. The 20-year-old will start in Class A.

6. Greene was a second-round pick in 2020. As COVID-19 wiped out the minors in 2020, the 19-year-old outfielder is starting his pro career this season. It’s about the same story for Wolf. So these are highly regarded prospects, but extremely young and far from the majors.

7. I have no idea if the package Boston received from Dodgers is better than what the Tribe received from the Mets. It takes time to evaluate deals with many potential customers. But it was clear that Cleveland had to trade Lindor.

8. Carrasco was also commercially available. Now 34, the former Tribe pitcher had a sore elbow early in camp. Than he tore his hamstring. His arm should be fine now, but he opened the season on the disabled list. Carrasco treated leukemia in 2019. Last season, he was 3-4 with a 2.91 ERA in 12 starts for Cleveland.

