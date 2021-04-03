Women’s Tennis in Georgia Extends Win Streak to 12 Games with Sweep Over Missouri | Georgia Sports

The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team swept Missouri 4-0 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Friday afternoon, extending the Bulldogs’ winning streak to 12 games.

The game started with the Bulldogs reaching the doubles and recovering after losing their first doubles point of the season to Vanderbilt last week.

After last week, it might have been a good thing to be challenged in doubles, said head coach Jeff Wallace. We had things that we worked on with some of our teams this week and I think they put it to good use today.

Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma quickly put their opponents Gabrielle Goldin and Valentina Vazquez Pongruber on track three with a score of 6-2.

On lane two, Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc reached the point with their 6-3 win over Ellie Wright and Bronte Murgett. The duo’s win brought Christofi to 100 double wins during her time in Georgia.

It’s a great achievement, with 100 wins, Christofi said. I am very happy and proud to have done this for Georgia. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates.

The historic achievement places Christofi in ninth place in program history for wins in double his career.

We always say we should focus on the team, and the individual awards will come, and this is just a great example of that, Wallace said.

The number 3 pair of Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault played against Marta Oliveira and Serena Nash to a score of 5-4, fighting back from a 0-2 start, before completing the double.

The match continued to singles where number 1 knocked down Jokic Wright in straight sets for a score of 6-2, 6-1 on court one.

No. 96 Marta Gonzalez took her second singles victory of the spring season by beating Elys Ventura 6-3, 6-4. With the win, Gonzalez feels like she’s returning to her true form after missing out on time due to an injury.

I hadn’t finished my last five games, so it felt really good to finish the game and win, Gonzalez said. I felt like I had found myself again.

On lane two, No. 59 Ma took an injury time-out in the middle of her second set to get her right leg straightened by a trainer. Despite her leg problems, Ma won the game for Georgia, beating No. 76 Murgett in two sets with 7-6, 6-4.

[Ma] has had an injury that she checked and passed on, Wallace said. She just took an injury time out and got it worked out. She got up and ended up playing a great set.

Arseneault fell behind on track six early in her match against Oliveira, but she stormed back in the second set to force a decisive third set before the match ended with a score of 2-6, 6-4, 2- 2.

No. 12 Kowalski and Christofi did not finish, but played well in their singles, as they were both leading 6-3, 6-5 and 6-4, 3-4 when the match ended.

The win keeps the Bulldogs unbeaten in SEC play with a 9-0 league record and a 13-1 overall record. Georgia will face No. 24 Arkansas at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Sunday, April 4 at 1:00 PM.

Everyone is going to play well against us, we were the only unbeaten team in the league, said Wallace. We have to stay motivated and healthy and try to win a championship.