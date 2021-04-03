



There is a limited number of guardians sports academies has helped novice players mature their game without outside interference, pressure





The state government The standard operating procedure (SOP) mentioned in the COVID-19 guidelines that went into effect last November, regarding social gatherings, appears to have been a blessing in disguise for shuttlers novice. Olympic Nikhil Kanetkar noted that this protocol has benefited young people under the age of 19, helping them to become more independent and focused. In pre-COVID times, it was the usual routine for at least one parent to accompany a player. Guardians sat down practice sessions and often instruct divisions of galleries. This put extra pressure on the children, who are still in the learning phase, and it often endangered their play. Kanetkar, director of the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) at Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi, said the staff currently allows a limited number of parents on a rotation basis to occupy seats at the venue, giving priority to those who traveling longer distances.





There are 10 badminton courts at the complex’s table tennis hall, where students practice under the watchful eye of coaches. At a time there are about 40 students who train on the courts in the beginners group. The minimum age of students enrolled at the academy is 10 years. Nikhil Kanetkar (pictured), a former Olympian and director at NKBA, says staff currently allow a limited number of parents into the venue; PHOTO: NIKHIL GHORPADE Kanetkar said it’s very common for athletes to feel some degree of mental pressure when parents oversee training or competitions. With COVID restrictions in force, most children have responded positively to the fact that they were not supervised by their parents. Usually parents cordon off their ward and go for a walk. They come back to pick up their kids after training. Students know they are on their own and we have found that their focus on the game has improved. The independence that has blossomed will be an added benefit when these players participate in larger tournaments, especially outside the station, he added. Atul Adey, father of 12-year-old Ayush, an intern at the academy, admits that he’s been happier with his sons’ progress since he stopped seeing him train. Each player has numerous opponent pressure on coaches who are constantly shouting suggestions. The last thing that is needed is also pressure from parents. Now I only talk to Ayush at home for a few minutes about his progress. I have heard that Ayush has started paying his 100 percent in court since he was alone. The SOP has worked in his favor, he said. Aparna Natu, mother of 14-year-old Vedant, also said her son has grown up as an athlete and become more independent. Vedant now focuses more on what the coaches learn and has played games without his parents being there. Occasionally, as part of the limited number of parents, we get to watch his match at the academy to observe his progress, she said. Apart from restrictions for visitors, the academy also follows the rules of temperature control, disinfection and distance keeping on and off the field. We initially thought it would be impossible for a sports academy to function within government standards. However, with the support and cooperation of parents, the transition has gone smoothly. Parents are also increasingly telling their kids to turn to sports to boost their immunity, Kanetkar added.



