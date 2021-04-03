Sports
5 final round storylines to follow
ANWA
AUGUSTA, GA. There’s nothing like a final round at Augusta National because you never know what’s going to happen.
Nowhere is that more true than with the Augusta National Womens Amateur, especially when the leaderboard is as packed as it is.
With the top 13 players all within four shots of the lead, the tournament gets on the wire on a historic course that is in top form. Fortunately for us, that means an incredibly exciting finish for an event that puts the women’s game on the biggest stage in sport.
With that exciting ending in mind, here are five storylines you’ll want to keep an eye out for getting into Saturday’s final round in Augusta.
1. The course
When players walked the track in unusually cold weather during Friday’s practice round, one thing became very clear: track conditions will play a major role in the final round. When leaving the track, participants consistently noted how difficult the track played due to the cool temps and gale-force winds that were very different from the 2019 ANWA, which weathered near-perfect for the final lap.
They also noted how firm and fast the greens play, thanks in part to the drying winds. Austin Kim, who is currently T3 on an even level, called the greens crunchy.
Olivia Mehaffey, who was linked with Kim, even said she played a hybrid in different greens because of how cold and windy it was today.
Regardless, the condition in which the players will find Augusta National tomorrow morning will have a major impact on the standings on Saturday afternoon.
2. The classification
Speaking of the scoreboard, it’s packed! The top 13 players are all within four shots of each other, with Rose Zhang and Ingrid Lindblad tied for the lead on one less.
Expect a lot of movement as these women make their way through an Augusta National playing for these players as long and fast as possible. Add to that the fact that they only had one practice round to cram for the biggest test in golf, and the leaderboard is set for some big swings and an exciting finish.
3. The Swedes
There were four Swedish citizens in the field of 82 who started Wednesday morning at Champions Retreat, and all four advanced to the final round of Augusta National.
Lindblad equals the lead at one bottom. Linn Grant is in a tie for eighth on two thirds. Beatrice Wallin is four over at T14 and Maja Stark won a five-to-one play-off to make the cut. Regardless of where they are on the scoreboard, all three Swedes are capable of making big strides.
That’s because they’re all off the tee for a relatively long time and the ball rolls well onto the greens, two things essential to taming Augusta National by the end of the day.
4. The Luck of the Irish
Mehaffey could become the first Irishman to win an event at Augusta National (yes, even yet Rory McIlroyHer play is a good fit on the court as she is off the tee for a long time, which will help given the expected conditions. A new putter also gives her a confident feel on the greens, as evidenced by the three under 69 she shot in the second round of Champions Retreat in similar stormy conditions.
Considering she got the same caddy on her bag that helped Jennifer Kupcho win the inaugural ANWA in 2019, it’s easy to see why she could be the next champion by the end of the day.
5. The stage
The ANWA will leave the biggest wave of golf to the best emerging women in the sport, and all eyes will be on them as coverage of the final round begins at noon on NBC. With the stage set for a dramatic conclusion to one of the most exciting events in women’s golf, all eyes will be on them as they shoot for the coveted title of ANWA Champion.
Regardless of who wins, the best female amateurs playing on golf’s biggest stage will inspire the next generation of girls to take up the game and take women’s golf to new heights, as President Fred Ridleys’ original intention was when he first announced the ANWA in 2018. .
