Khetag Pliev’s gruesome severed finger shocks the MMA world

Canadian UFC hopeful Khetag Pliev’s finger was loosened during a gruesome injury during a fight last week. Images: Twitter / Instagram

MMA fans felt squeamish after a gruesome injury caused a hunter to search for his own loose finger.

In graphic and gruesome scenes from Cage Fury Fighting Championships 94, Canadian fighter Khetag Pliev removed his glove after the second round to show that his left ring finger was gone

The 37-year-old fighter reportedly sustained the injury in the first round of his fight against Devin Goodale, blocking a high kick.

Pliev also blocked a second high kick on the second round, some speculated that the subsequent kick also did some of the damage when loosening the broken finger.

Despite somehow managing to fight an entire round before revealing the gruesome injury, Pliev had to throw in the towel and hand Goodale a TKO win.

However, the end of the fight was just the beginning of the gruesome ordeal, with a struggle to see the missing figure erupt before the fight was even officially called.

CONTENTS WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

A stadium announcer at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, where the fight took place, had to call fans closest to the ring to look nearby for the missing finger.

Fortunately, the finger was left in Pliev’s glove and the Canadian hunter was rushed to hospital to reattach the finger.

Former WWE star CM Punk, who commented on the match, was in disbelief about what happened.

It was not a composite fracture, not a fracture, it was not a dislocation, a fracture, a crack, ”he said.

His finger was just gone. He is gone.’

Fortunately for Pliev, he was able to successfully reattach the finger and tell MMA fights he expected to get back into the ring.

I’m doing better, Pliev told MMA Fighting. I went to the emergency call [room] from the fight this morning, had a good doctor named Maggie Wilson and she put my finger back on, sewed it back.

It hung on the skin. They cut off the glove, put it back and now I’m in a cast.

Kamp Khetag Pliev weighs the protest after a horrific injury

The hopeful UFC could still fail the TKO result, with Pliev’s coach Joey Patterson suggesting that the injury was caused in part by Goodale grabbing Pliev’s glove after a takedown.

Patterson said Pliev knew he injured his finger but tried to fight through it until the doctors stopped the fight.

Pliev also said he felt his finger ‘snap’ when his glove was gripped.

What happened was that Khetag got the takedown and this is all on film and when he has the takedown, (Goodale) reaches under and grabs his glove and starts illegally pulling on his glove, leaving Khetag’s finger caught, “said he.

“Once the finger got stuck and they got up again and threw punches, Khetag took a very hard punch and he threw it. The finger was already bent and caught in it, it caused the finger to break.

“The finger is not completely cut. There are many different speculations. People say, Oh, he lost his finger. The finger was hanging on a thread, hanging from the skin, but stuck in the glove.”

At that point he finished the round, came back and said nothing. He kept going, trying to hide it, then the doctors noticed and had to stop.

Pliev posted himself on Instagram after his successful surgery, thanking his surgeon.

