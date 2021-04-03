Sports
Virginia High School Football Playoff Projections for 2021
ROANOKE, Va. It’s that time of the year. We’ve reached the end of the regular football season and now it’s time to talk playoffs.
Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its rankings, we used our model that mimics their formula to let you know who is in, who is out, and who is playing with whom in Round 1.
This season, instead of the typical eight teams per region, only four teams qualify. Each 1 seed plays the 4 seed, while the 2 seed plays the 3 seed.
Franklin County is the only one of our area teams in the region, and this year the Eagles are flying into the playoffs.
This is our projection for this region:
Oscar Smith
Thomas Dale
Franklin County
Ocean Lakes or Grassfield
With Grassfield at Great Bridge on Saturday, if Gassfield wins, they will overtake Ocean Lakes; however, at a loss, Ocean Lakes will own the 4 seeds.
Here are both Roanoke City high schools. With no Saturday games affecting these teams, we were very confident in our projected bracket for this region:
Patrick Henry
William Fleming
Harrisonburg
Mountain view
This is also a region where we had a lot of confidence in our projection.
This is our projection:
Salem
GW Danville
Pulaski County
Amherst County
Projecting this region is a bit tricky. According to our model, Brookville and Rockbridge County have the exact same rating after Friday night matches and it takes to the seventh tiebreaker, as identified by VHSL, to determine who is the 1 seed and who will be the 2 seed.
This is our projection:
Brookville
Rockbridge High School
Liberty Christian Academy
Heritage
With no impact on Saturday or crazy tiebreakers, we had confidence in our projection for this region:
Lord Botetourt
Abingdon
Carroll County
Christiansburg
Here is another region where a lot of things are still in the air. With both Fort Chiswell and Radford coming in fourth and fifth on Friday-evening, with games on Saturday, what is projected below is certainly subject to change.
This is our projection:
Appomattox County
Dan River
Glenvar
Fort Chiswell
Back to a region where everything is located. We had confidence in our projection here:
Riverheads
Central (Lunenburg)
William Campbell
Altavista
No, all regions cannot be that simple. It’s tricky here in 1C too, as Galax pits against Fort Chiswell and Grayson County and George Wythe, who both call this region home, face each other. That said, below is what was projected after tonight’s games, but a Galax win would put the Maroon Tide back in the driver’s seat of this region.
This is our projection:
Narrows
Galax
Parry McCluer
Grayson County
Last but certainly not least. While all 15 teams in this region have wrapped up their regular season, that Fort Chiswell / Galax match has an impact here too, as Rural Retreat beat Fort Chiswell earlier this year. Hence, it is not quite right in this region.
As things stand, this is our projection:
Holston
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring)
JI Burton
Castlewood
