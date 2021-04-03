Virginia High School Football Playoff Projections for 2021

ROANOKE, Va. It’s that time of the year. We’ve reached the end of the regular football season and now it’s time to talk playoffs.

Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its rankings, we used our model that mimics their formula to let you know who is in, who is out, and who is playing with whom in Round 1.

This season, instead of the typical eight teams per region, only four teams qualify. Each 1 seed plays the 4 seed, while the 2 seed plays the 3 seed.

Playoff projection for region 6A (WSLS 10)

Franklin County is the only one of our area teams in the region, and this year the Eagles are flying into the playoffs.

This is our projection for this region:

Oscar Smith Thomas Dale Franklin County Ocean Lakes or Grassfield

With Grassfield at Great Bridge on Saturday, if Gassfield wins, they will overtake Ocean Lakes; however, at a loss, Ocean Lakes will own the 4 seeds.

Playoff projection for region 5D (WSLS 10)

Here are both Roanoke City high schools. With no Saturday games affecting these teams, we were very confident in our projected bracket for this region:

Patrick Henry William Fleming Harrisonburg Mountain view

Projection for region 4D (WSLS 10)

This is also a region where we had a lot of confidence in our projection.

This is our projection:

Salem GW Danville Pulaski County Amherst County

Projection for region 3C (WSLS 10)

Projecting this region is a bit tricky. According to our model, Brookville and Rockbridge County have the exact same rating after Friday night matches and it takes to the seventh tiebreaker, as identified by VHSL, to determine who is the 1 seed and who will be the 2 seed.

This is our projection:

Brookville Rockbridge High School Liberty Christian Academy Heritage

Playoff projection for region 3D (WSLS 10)

With no impact on Saturday or crazy tiebreakers, we had confidence in our projection for this region:

Lord Botetourt Abingdon Carroll County Christiansburg

Projections for region 2C (WSLS 10)

Here is another region where a lot of things are still in the air. With both Fort Chiswell and Radford coming in fourth and fifth on Friday-evening, with games on Saturday, what is projected below is certainly subject to change.

This is our projection:

Appomattox County Dan River Glenvar Fort Chiswell

Projection for region 1B (WSLS 10)

Back to a region where everything is located. We had confidence in our projection here:

Riverheads Central (Lunenburg) William Campbell Altavista

Projection for region 1C (WSLS 10)

No, all regions cannot be that simple. It’s tricky here in 1C too, as Galax pits against Fort Chiswell and Grayson County and George Wythe, who both call this region home, face each other. That said, below is what was projected after tonight’s games, but a Galax win would put the Maroon Tide back in the driver’s seat of this region.

This is our projection:

Narrows Galax Parry McCluer Grayson County

Projection for region 1D (WSLS 10)

Last but certainly not least. While all 15 teams in this region have wrapped up their regular season, that Fort Chiswell / Galax match has an impact here too, as Rural Retreat beat Fort Chiswell earlier this year. Hence, it is not quite right in this region.

As things stand, this is our projection: