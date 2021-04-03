MSU field hockey shutout in 3-0 loss to rival Michigan, losing 4th straight





It was a beautiful sunny April day in East Lansing when the Michigan state hockey team hosted No. 4 Michigan at Ralph Young Field. However, their in-state rivals spoiled the day, beating Michigan State 3-0. The Wolverines came out hot and reached the lead early on through striker Sarah Pyrtek at 4:30 PM in the game.

U-of-M kept pushing for the remainder of the quarter, until the last few minutes when MSU finally managed to win a bit longer in the attacking half. Their game was highlighted by a handsome move by sophomore midfielder Merel Hanssen who went between the legs of a Michigan defender who drew some oohs and ahhs from friends and family in the crowd. However, she played it a little too hard and the ball rolled about 10 meters from the net outside the court. For the last three-quarters of the game, everything was controlled by the Wolverines with a steady amount of shots on MSU’s starting goalkeeper Jade ArundellShe got on well with multiple saves, but Michigan was able to beat her twice more with a few goals in penalty corners. The first came in the third quarter by midfielder Kayla Reed who was knocked off the far post after a deflection. The next came in the last quarter from midfielder Anouk Veen on a blast from the left circle. Arundell closed the afternoon with 11 stops. “What we say to all of our goalkeepers is that you do your job, which is to make the simple saves as they happen and she did today,” said head coach Helen Knull after the game. The Wolverines’ defensive showcase was impressive. It started with the fielders, who seemingly gobbled up like a vise every time the ball passed midfield. Starting goalkeeper Anna Spieker barely broke a sweat and saw no shot on goal, and only one shot attempt from defender Devin Reilly that went wide off the net in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines had 11 penalty corners while the Spartans had zero. “Michigan is defensively strong, but I don’t think we have helped ourselves at times by the simple mistake of the ball,” said Knull. “Those are balls that we need to receive and to do something with.”

With the shutout loss, the Spartans have now gone four consecutive games without a goal. Their last goal was March 19 in a 5-2 loss against Penn State. “I think we got some players to come up with defensively and performed well in our pressing, but again, if you want to win games, you have to score goals,” said Knull. Michigan (6-2) and Michigan State (1-9) close the series on Sunday at 1:00 PM in East Lansing. Friday game is the only one that counts for the Big Ten standings. Discussion Share and discuss “MSU field hockey shutout in 3-0 loss to rival Michigan, losing 4th consecutive time” on social media.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos